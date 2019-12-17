3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace | Make - Transforming manufacturing with on demand services

"Dassault Systèmes is driving major industrial transformations with 3D applications disrupting how products are designed and made. We now want to go one step further by offering online services connecting a qualified ecosystem of industrial actors."

Imagine a virtual shop floor of thousands of machines ready to make your parts when you need them. This is what Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Make is about. This on demand manufacturing service revolutionises the way designers, R&D engineers and manufacturers work together.

Multiple challenges can be faced when turning 3D files into real parts, especially through external partners. Whether you need an aesthetic mockup, a functional part or a tooling equipment – in plastic or metal, it can become quite challenging to find the right partner and collaborate with them efficiently. 3DEXPERIENCE Make offers a simple way to quickly qualify the right partner for your project.

It already gathers more than 200 manufacturers from Europe and the U.S. providing a wide range of manufacturing processes such as 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal forming and injection moulding. 3DEXPERIENCE Make also provides a wide range of plastic, metal and composite materials to choose from.

A simple journey: 3D collaboration, full traceability and security

The service can be accessed from Dassault Systèmes’ software solutions: SOLIDWORKS and CATIA. Upload 3D files and select the material and the manufacturing process to get instant quotes. The manufacturing service providers of the ecosystem can also give advice on specific projects, along with manual quotes. 3D is at the heart of this collaboration with 3D previews, annotation capabilities and measures as well as automatic geometry check & repair.

IP protection is also at the heart of the service, benefiting from the industry proven 3DEXPERIENCE platform and its high security standards. Each request is shared only with a user’s chosen partners and can be additionally secured with a non-disclosure agreement.

Payments are handled online, the platform acts as a 3rd party securing both buyer and service providers.

Scalable from startups to global companies

3DEXPERIENCE Make is accessible online to anyone. Simply create an account and initiate a new manufacturing request.

Larger companies can benefit from a private environment that enables sourcing enforcement to selected partners as well as in-house manufacturing equipment optimisation.

Interview with Hubert Masson R&D Director, Marketplace, Dassault Systèmes

What is the purpose of 3DEXPERIENCE Make?

Dassault Systèmes is driving major industrial transformations with 3D applications disrupting how products are designed and made. We now want to go one step further by offering online services connecting a qualified ecosystem of industrial actors. 3DEXPERIENCE Make is the one-stop-shop to get your parts made and collaborate seamlessly with manufacturers across the world.

How can someone join the manufacturer network?

If you run a manufacturing company, just go to our website, click on “Become a partner” and follow the process and someone will call you back. Being part of the network and having a showroom is free. An account manager will take care of you during and after the registration process.

What’s the next step for you?

With new ways manufacturing (3D printing, new materials) and more and more complexity in end products, designers and R&D engineers need to involve the right expertise at the right time. The challenge is finding the right manufacturing partner. In light of this we just launched an on-demand design and engineering service featuring an ecosystem of engineering offices covering all common engineering disciplines from 3D modelling, up to system engineering.