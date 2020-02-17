3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace│PartSupply: A global ecosystem of qualified component suppliers

3DEXPERIENCE PartSupply is the most comprehensive, artificial intelligence driven catalog of sourceable 3D components. Available free-of-charge for companies of all sizes, its more than 800 on-demand content providers from around the world comprise a one-stop shop of tens of millions of qualified component configurations.

The Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace

Responding to customers’ desire to streamline collaboration and innovation processes, Dassault Systèmes launched the 3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace, helping businesses leverage new ways to transact with other industrials and service providers. An online ecosystem for design, engineering and manufacturing transactions, it empowers users to iterate on specifications, ensures that a part or product can be manufactured, and reduces risk and errors.

Savvy Procurement Practices

Today’s consumers, whether shopping in their business or personal lives, are demanding. They have access to unprecedented amounts of information and are eager for personalized products and services. Growing personalization means more products on the market and, hence, proliferating product parts. In addition, mergers and acquisitions often add parts to the internal catalog.

Few parts are complex, but many are simple and inexpensive. Standard parts make up only 20% of the purchasing volume, but 80% of procurement costs. In order to optimize the purchasing process, decrease costs, and keep product development on schedule, easy access to parts available from reliable external suppliers is critical.

3DEXPERIENCE PartSupply makes it simple to:

Access hundreds of catalogs of millions of qualified supplier components

Quickly search for the right one by filtering with component categories, or by combining the power of semantic search and 3D shape similarity

Side-by-side compare similar configurations and analyze their detailed technical characteristics and supplier locations to choose the best one

Download the 3D model (from a Web widget for non-CAD users) into the design environment for fast validation of its configuration

The service is accessible directly from SOLIDWORKS, CATIA V5 and 3DEXPERIENCE platform apps.

Once users find the right part, they can evaluate supplier location and contact the supplier directly to negotiate pricing and place their order.

2 Ways to Manage the Supplier Ecosystem PartSupply Community Services is a worldwide ecosystem of providers accessible to anyone, qualified and nurtured by Dassault Systèmes.

PartSupply Enterprise Services allows companies to nurture their own enterprise ecosystem, combining providers qualified by Dassault Systèmes with those selected by the company, and in-house resources.

Benefits

3DEXPERIENCE PartSupply provides the peace of mind that comes with informed decision-making. Other benefits include:

Save time spent searching for, selecting and testing parts from external catalogs

Facilitate the part quotation process for Sourcing and Procurement professionals

Standardize parts across the extended enterprise

Narrow down choices of the referenced standard parts

Innovate by exploring what the market is offering

Reduce errors and risk; ensure quality compliance with proven parts

Establish valuable supplier partnerships

Gain economies of scale

Decrease delivery costs and time-to-market

Improve supply chain performance

“For OEMs, this represents a savings of tens of millions of hours of design and engineering time, as well as deep reductions in the tremendous upstream and downstream costs associated with the unnecessary introduction of new parts. For parts manufacturers and distributors, it has meant access to a large and highly qualified new customer base, with 85% of downloaded products resulting in a purchase. It also has given suppliers important, data-driven visibility into customer needs and preferences.” Gabriel Guigue, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Traceparts.

For more information please check our Whitebook available here.