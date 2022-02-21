5 ways to reduce 3D printing costs with Xometry

×

The rapid diversification of 3D printing services and technologies has paved the way for the widespread use of additive manufacturing in various industries ranging from healthcare to consumer goods. Given the variety of options now available for sourcing 3D printed parts, choosing the right one can be tougher than it used to be. However, Xometry understands that price remains the main factor that influences decision-making.

As a major player in on-demand manufacturing, Xometry has the capacity and knowledge to make the manufacturing process more cost-efficient—from product conception to parts production.

1) Take advantage of free delivery for 3D printing projects

To support the growing 3D printing market, Xometry has waived delivery fees for all 3D printing orders in Europe, including the UK, Norway, and Switzerland. A simple and effective way of cutting the costs of all your 3D printing projects!

2) Get access to various technologies and materials on the market

The first way to reduce the cost of 3D printing is choosing the right technology. Xometry offers technologies like fused deposition modeling (FDM), HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), and selective laser sintering (SLS) that are known to be cheaper compared to processes like SLA, DMLS, and Carbon DLS.

These processes are very popular and cost-efficient because they are quick and can be used with a large variety of cheap and widely available materials, such as ASA, ABS, Nylon, and Polycarbonate. They are also suitable for producing parts in low-to-mid volumes (MJF) and in bulk (SLS).

Thanks to its European network of around 2,000 providers, Xometry consistently has access to large 3D printing capacities and material stocks to meet the requirements of all kinds of projects.

3) Compare prices on Xometry’s Instant Quoting Engine

The abundance of processes and materials available means one of the best ways to cut down on costs is to make sure you are choosing the right ones for your requirements. Xometry’s Instant Quoting Engine is a free online tool that lets you see all of the possible combinations with 3D printing technologies, materials, and post-processing options.

To try it out, you can simply upload your 3D model to Xometry’s secure platform. The next step is selecting the different specifications and seeing how the price changes instantly on the screen. Whether you need a quote for a prototype or for the serial production of parts, Xometry’s AI-based engine can calculate the cost of your project within a few seconds.

Xometry's Instant Quoting Engine

4) Check online design tips and other resources

Xometry offers various online resources, including 3D printing articles and material datasheets, that can help you get the most out of your 3D printing project. Each piece of content is written by engineers for engineers to provide them with genuinely useful resources. Xometry delivers high-quality content to guide readers through the complexities of 3D printing.

For example, if you want to get a part produced using metal 3D printing (DMLS), then you should read the design advice that will help you achieve a flawless and therefore less expensive part.

The hollowing removes the inner material of a part to leave a shell

5) Get advice from an expert team

The Xometry team has a number of 3D printing experts who can assist and advise you in choosing your technology, material, and finishing options at every stage of the production process. If you have a particularly complex design, the Xometry engineers can answer your questions and help you find the best solution in terms of quality, end result, and cost.