AMT sets new sustainability standards with the launch of a green vapour smoothing chemistry

AMT, a leading manufacturer of automated post processing technology, has announced the launch of new sustainable FDA approved chemistry for vapour smoothing 3D printed parts. The patent pending chemistry is now available for AMT’s PostPro Surface Finishing (SF) systems.

AMT’s green chemistry replacement, known as PostPro Pure, has undergone several years of testing and research by scientists at AMT and directly aligns with the company’s goal of prioritizing the preservation of our planet.

PostPro Pure is a fully green chemistry that is sustainably manufactured. It is non-toxic, non-halogenated, readily biodegradable, non-marine pollutant, food grade and has no regulatory restrictions. The chemistry - which will be available to use on newly purchased SF machines, and additionally as an optional upgrade to existing SF machines in 2023 - is already FDA approved.

“Our livelihood and health depend on a clean and safe environment. Therefore, safe and green manufacturing methods are among the top priorities of our company. The introduction of a new green chemistry range for our post-processing is the result of a dedicated R&D program implemented several years ago. In addition to sustainability, we’ve improved the quality, accuracy, and repeatability, while additionally reducing the energy consumption and cost of our process,” said AMT’s Global Head of R&D, Dr. Konstantin Rybalcenko

There is a distinct connection between additive manufacturing and sustainability, as it is an undeniably greener alternative to traditional manufacturing methods. The post processing of additive manufactured parts is crucial and required for end-use applications meaning this step cannot be skipped. It is only natural for a solution to emerge with the preservation of the planet in mind. The additive manufacturing ecosystem at large is the driving movement toward a more sustainable future for mass production, and AMT’s systems and solutions are at the cutting edge of these efforts.

To celebrate the launch, AMT produced a one-of-a-kind video to reinforce the importance of ecosystem preservation for the company and the products they develop.

AMT’s CEO Joseph Crabtree states, “There is no denying that traditional methods of manufacturing are extremely wasteful and consume large amounts of material and energy. Here at AMT, our goal is to continually advance our technology not only to set the standard for post processing but to enhance the positive impact our technology has on the planet. While our current chemistry has been approved for use across multiple accredited industries, we knew we had the ability to create the purest post processing chemistry on the market, and that is exactly what you will get from PostPro Pure.”

Since the inception of AMT in 2017, the company has focused on delivering the highest caliber 3D printed part post processing systems on the market. PostPro Pure is the future of surface finishing and is changing the game for sustainable additive manufacturing.

AMT will be exhibiting at Formnext, in Frankfurt, Germany from November 15-18, 2022. PostPro Pure is one of the many new products that AMT is launching at the show. AMT’s action-packed Formnext booth is located on the center aisle of Hall 12.1 Booth D39, next to HP and other key partners.

The booth will feature AMT’s PostPro DP Max cleaning system, multiple SF chemical vapour smoothing systems, and a designated presenting stage. In addition, the booth will include AMT’s revolutionary End-to-End Digital Manufacturing System (DMS) as well as an all-new ground breaking material-specific Surface Finishing system to be announced on the show floor.

AMT will host expert presentations daily on the designated stage located at the booth. AMT’s Global Head of R&D Dr. Konstantin Rybalcenko, and Chief Scientist Dr. Chinemelum Nedolisa, will give a presentation introducing PostPro Pure on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 2pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear first-hand from the developers of PostPro Pure just how beneficial the chemistry is not only for vapour smoothing but for the planet as well.

To learn more about AMT’s all-new green chemistry, PostPro Pure, and the company’s full arsenal of end-to-end automated post processing systems visit the team at Formnext 2022 in Hall 12.1 Booth #D39.

For more information, contact:

Alyssa Welch

AMT Global Head of Marketing

alyssawelch@amtechnologies.com

Website: amtechnologies.com

LinkedIn: @AMT PostPro