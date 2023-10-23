Axtra3D enables speed and precision with patented Hybrid PhotoSynthesis & TruLayer Technology

× Expand Axtra3D

In its bid to improve the efficiency of 3D printing applications, Axtra3D has innovated the revolutionary TruLayer Technology feature.

The company introduced its Hybrid PhotoSynthesis technology, which combines the image generator of digital light processing with the laser of stereolithography in one co-axial system, a couple of years ago. This process sees both light sources working in a synchronous fashion to drive unmatched surface quality, accuracy and a 50-micron resolution across the build platform.

Its patented TruLayer Technology underpins that unique process to eradicate superfluous inter-layer delays by incorporating a trio of sensors onto the glass plate beneath the printer’s membrane. As a result, printing speed is amplified twofold when compared to rival offerings, and the impeccable precision promised by the Hybrid PhotoSynthesis process is maintained.

This innovation facilitates the swift detachment of the active print layer from the vat membrane, effectively removing constraints on the size and bulk of the printed cross-sections. It also boasts the capability to effortlessly print with highly viscous resins.

“We’re able to eliminate the standard wait times and only wait as long as we need to wait because we actually have live feedback from those sensors,” said Axtra3D CRO Paul Spoliansky. “When we turn that technology on, we started seeing that we’re about double the speed of competing technologies on the market.”

Axtra3D’s Lumia X1 is the first 3D printer to offer Hybrid PhotoSynthesis and TruLayer Technology, with the two technologies working together to offer unmatched accuracy, speed, surface quality and printability. Built to have a 10+ year working life, the Lumia X1 meets industrial standards, while also offering a high degree of safety due to its ventilation, magnetic interlock system, UV shielded viewing window, and emergency stop button.

Another benefit of the Lumia X1 machine is its Intelli-cartridge feature. Intelli-cartridge actively manages the resin used in the printer by dispensing material into the vat and collecting any excess material. With this system in place, the amount of resin that can be used during printing increases to a total of eight litres, eliminating the need for manual top-ups of resin and helping to minimise waste and mess. The Intelli-cartridge is designed with a feature that automatically mixes the resin, ensuring consistent levels of material in each layer, while also controlling the temperature of the material with infrared heaters. These capabilities make the Intelli-cartridge a valuable tool, particularly for larger printing jobs and production runs.

Combined, Hybrid PhotoSynthesis, TruLayer Technology and the Intelli-cartridge opens a new realm of possibilities for industrial 3D printing, and offers a solution for short to medium run production, all the while promising speed, surface quality and accuracy.