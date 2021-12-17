Boost 3D printed parts production with on-demand manufacturing

×

It goes without saying that making product development and production more efficient is a goal of every company, particularly for those working in the constantly evolving industry of additive manufacturing. As a result, businesses require a reliable partner to ensure production efficiency. This is where Xometry, the world’s largest on-demand manufacturing marketplace, steps in.

Thanks to its AI-based Instant Quoting Engine, massive partner network, and huge capacities, you can complete projects up to 60% faster. Xometry offers online 3D printing services with 7 technologies, more than 40 materials, and a large selection of surface finishing options. In addition, an experienced team of engineers, purchasers, and project managers are behind every project.

Xometry, your one-stop shop for 3D printing

Once you have uploaded your CAD files to the platform, you can access Europe's largest production capacity for 3D printing. Xometry offers no less than seven 3D printing technologies online and is constantly developing and expanding its offering:

HP Multi jet fusion (MJF): Produces very accurate and durable parts with a fast print speed, especially compared to other powder bed fusion technologies.

Selective laser sintering (SLS): Produces highly accurate and durable parts, perfect for end-use, low-to-mid volume production, or rapid prototyping.

Stereolithography (SLA): Produces parts with fine details and surface finishes with higher resolution than many other 3D printing technologies.

Direct metal laser sintering (DMLS): Metal 3D printing technology that selectively fuses a fine metal powder in stainless steel or aluminium.

Fused deposition modelling (FDM): Well-known for its great material selection, accuracy and possibility to print large parts at a competitive cost.

Carbon DLS: Revolutionary technology that uses digital light projection (DLP), programmable liquid resins and oxygen-permeable optics to produce parts with excellent durability, resolution, and surface finishes.

Polyjet: Rigid photopolymer 3D printing technology which produces high-detailed models.

Examples of 3D printed parts produced by Xometry.

Regardless of the complexity of your design or the scarcity of the material you need, Xometry has the capacity to source your parts thanks to its extensive partner network. The online platform also offers a large selection of materials (rigid and flexible plastics, silicone, rubber-like plastics) and surface finishing options (anodising, polishing, blasting, powder coating, tempering, etc.) as well as custom alternatives for all your tailor-made parts.

Both prototyping and serial production

Whether you need rapid prototyping or serial parts production, Xometry has the right solution for you. For example, getting a viable cost evaluation of your prototype takes time and money. Xometry’s Instant Quoting Engine always lets you compare 3D printing technologies, materials, and finishes. You can find the best and most cost-effective options for your project in just a few clicks.

Once the test phase is over, you need to start the mass production of your parts. Xometry provides a structure for growth experiments and high-volume production by offering economies of scale, simultaneous production on several sites, and personalised account management. Or perhaps your top priority is to scale up your production. If that’s the case then Xometry’s injection moulding services are the most cost-effective way to manufacture a high volume of plastic parts while ensuring consistent quality.

Order parts the Xometry way

In a world driven by urgency, it is unacceptable to wait hours, days or even weeks to get an online 3D printing quote. Xometry’s Instant Quoting Engine provides an instant cost estimate regardless of the quantity, part complexity, material, or technology used. Try it out in just three easy steps:

Step 1 - Upload your CAD files to the secure platform (my.xometry.eu/quote). You can even import multiple designs for different parts to create a single quote. A detailed cost estimate is displayed on the screen in just a few seconds.

Step 2 - Select the required manufacturing process. Then choose from over 40 materials and from a wide range of finishes and certifications.

Step 3 - Confirm the order. Your design will be analysed by a team of engineers and your order will be produced by the most suitable provider.

Xometry's Instant Quoting Engine.

Xometry offers very short production lead times, starting from 3 days for 3D printing projects. The Xometry team is available at every stage of the manufacturing process from quotation to delivery of your parts with notifications at each new phase project phase.