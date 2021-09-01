State-of-the-art metal 3D printing? Absolutely.

As an expert in metal 3D printing, you’ve seen how the complexity and demand for your additively manufactured parts keeps increasing. The components you make are being used in some of the most demanding use cases, and thanks to AM their construction is being completely reimagined. However, even though production speed, reliability, and repeatability of your industrial 3D printer are as important to you as ever, the world has moved on.

Industry 4.0, distributed manufacturing, digital warehousing, and improved sustainability are just some of the issues defining how the industry is evolving. The bottom line is you need more from the AM systems on your production floor and choosing a machine is about much more than its ability to meet the mechanical properties required for your parts.

Digital additive manufacturing for the industrial production of high-quality metal parts

Today’s industrial 3D printing systems need to not only be technologically advanced, but also flexible, future-proofed, and able to be a long-term production workhorse in your organisation. The EOS M 300-4 for powder-based metal 3D printing has been developed to address exactly these needs: setting new standards in connectivity and digital production methods, whilst staying true to productivity, reliability, and repeatability.

× Expand EOS | application: Isar Aerospace Technologies Even very complex applications that have to withstand high demands can be realised with EOS additive manufacturing technology - here the example of an exhaust outlet from Isar Aerospace Technologies.

The EOS M 300-4 can help your organisation capitalise on all these new opportunities, without compromising on productivity, through four key feature areas:

1. Advanced productivity – With four 400W lasers and further configuration options in future, the EOS M 300-4 offers high output production and part size flexibility in its 300 x 300 x 400 mm print area. The four scanner full field overlap also gives complete flexibility over laser assignment in the build area.

2. Superior reliability – With a new gas-flow-optimised process chamber, the smooth and stable flow ensures the highest possible build quality. We keep the quality repeatable every time thanks to the EOSSYSTEM SmartCal calibration tool, which ensures the machine is in a consistent and repeatable state with every run. But it’s not just about what happens within the build area: we introduced a new permanent lifetime filter, that optimises uptime, and have put the whole machine on a new cast frame design to ensure stability.

3. Digital connectivity – Modern industrial 3D printing requires the best connectivity and software to ensure the security and efficiency of your printing operations. The EOS software suite available for the EOS M 300-4 ensures reliable job management, process monitoring and remote servicing, to quickly identify and resolve potential incidences. The EOSCONNECT open interface also provides secure industry grade connectivity to a host of third-party applications.

4. Flexible and future proof – The EOS M 300-4 has been designed to allow easy material changeovers with its flexible dispenser. This speeds up print run changeover, especially when used with Automatic Job Start, which ensures an identical starting point for each print. It’s not just what you can do today that matters, it is what you want to do tomorrow. The EOS M 300-4 is based on a modular machine architecture, giving it extended platform viability, through easily applied hardware and software upgrades. It is a machine that grows with your needs.

How to further improve system productivity

The EOS M 300-4 allows your organisation to accelerate and future proof your metal AM production today: Achieve up to 5x higher productivity and lower cost per part by up to 50%. It is time to embrace the opportunities presented by modern additive manufacturing and cement your position as an innovator in your market.

Get to know performance details, availability, and pricing from our technology experts and meet the EOS M 300-4 now.