From Filament to Fashion: The rise of 3D printable clothing

The fashion industry is a notable area that has seen an increase in applications shaping the future of what can be achieved. Not only is 3D printing being used to create sustainable collections, accessories, and customisable garments, it is radically changing the future of sustainable fast fashion.

World-renowned design pioneer Danit Peleg is redefining the status quo by designing printable clothing with sustainable materials and using real-time printing techniques that cut out lengthy and cost inflating supply chains. What makes Danit's highly coveted fashion line truly is that not only do customers have the option to personalise their items, but they can receive digital files of the clothing so that they can have it printed through a Craftbot 3D printer closest to them.

Danit has been passionate about creating a new wave of sustainably made 3D printed garments, and she is also a TED speaker that has been featured in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal. Not only that, but in 2018, Forbes recognised Danit as one of Europe’s Top 50 Women in Tech.

× Expand Craftbot Flow Idex 3D printer

Danit used her passion to invest more time in learning about 3D printing and the ways that she could revolutionise the industry. A breakthrough came about when Danit began using a flexible and durable filament called FilaFlex. The filament is perfect for Danit’s flexible creations, however, it does not work well in every printer. After some research into the market, Danit ultimately selected the Craftbot Flow Idex, due to it being able to print with FilaFlex with incredible precision and efficiency. The team at Craftbot continues to develop new hardware and software technologies for flexible filament printing, including Craftware Pro, the company’s proprietary slicer program that offers multiple revolutionary features for professional printing applications.

Danit believes that 3D printable collections will open up new opportunities in sustainable fashion since 3D printing tech provides an easy and cost-effective option that drastically reduces waste and pollution.

Elements are 3D printed and then assembled

“I believe that advancements in 3D printing technology could revolutionise fashion design and manufacturing processes," Danit Peleg said. "Together with my team, we’re working on multiple R&D to advance the technology and make it scale."

A typical piece of Danit's collection may consist of 4 to 6 garment parts, and these parts vary piece by piece. Considering injection moulding, the alternative technology to create quality objects from TPU, one piece would require a minimum of 8,000 to 10,000 EUR in fixed costs multiplied by the several iterations that end up in the final design. In contrast, the same piece can be printed for around 50 EUR in material costs on top of the initial investment into the printer (which is starting from under 4,000 EUR). To make it more cost-effective, the latter option is well-suited for multiple design iterations and print jobs.

Craftbot has extended the realm of what is achievable with 3D printing by working with several market leaders to solve global issues in collaboration. Now, the award-winning 3D printer company is completely changing the fashion industry by working with Danit to incorporate 3D technology into the clothing creation process.

The fashion industry makes up 10% of annual carbon emissions, and with more than 100 billion clothing items manufactured every year, finding an effective and sustainable solution to global clothing demand is crucial as we continue to face market issues. It’s necessary for us to innovate and adopt more sustainable and cost-effective ways of making our clothes while still being stylish, and Danit has opened up the runway to this opportunity for all of us.