Developing the Concept Laser M2 Series 5 with GE Aviation – Collaboration and Co-Location

Learn about GE Additive and GE Aviation's collaboration from Eric Gatlin, general manager – aviation additive integrated product, GE Aviation.

"Partnership is at the core of what we do."

The Concept Laser M2 Series 5 has been developed and put through its paces by GE Aviation which has helped engineers to prioritise areas where the direct metal laser melting system could be improved upon.

“Over the past year, teams from GE Additive have worked closely with colleagues at GE Aviation - which operates a fleet of M2s - to get direct feedback. Co-located teams collaborated on the critical characteristics needed for the next iteration of the M2 and to make a good part, but also on input on the mechanical operations, performance and productivity of the machine, and on improvements in reliability and quality,” said Chris Schuppe, general manager – engineering, GE Additive.

The Concept Laser M2 Series 5.

This collaborative work incorporated an extensive machine design, system and component review, and an extended testing period, which has resulted in the new M2 Series 5 – a robust machine, configured to meet the exacting requirements of highly-regulated aerospace and medical industries and delivers best-in-class productivity for lower overall cost.