Leveraging additive manufacturing as a true alternative to traditional manufacturing

Accelerating Production Grade 3D Printing with HP’s Additive Manufacturing technology for Polymers

Additive manufacturing, commonly known as 3D printing, has revolutionized the manufacturing industry in recent years. It has opened new avenues for designers, engineers, and manufacturers to create complex and intricate parts at a much faster rate and lower cost than traditional manufacturing methods.

However, one of the major challenges in additive manufacturing has been achieving production-grade quality at a reasonable cost. HP's Multi Jet Fusion technology has emerged as a game-changer in this regard, by offering a unique combination of speed, precision, and scalability that is unmatched by any other 3D printing technology.

Polymers Manufacturing: How does HP’s Multi Jet Fusion Work

HP's Multi Jet Fusion technology is a powder bed fusion process that uses a thermal inkjet array to selectively fuse layers of polymer powder together to create 3D objects. Unlike other 3D printing technologies, which typically use lasers or electron beams to melt and fuse the powder, Multi Jet Fusion uses a proprietary liquid agent to fuse the layers together. This liquid agent is applied using thousands of individual nozzles, which are arranged in a grid pattern across the print bed. The nozzles selectively apply the liquid agent to specific areas of the powder bed, allowing for precise control over the fusion process.

× Expand HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printed parts finished with DyeMansion post-processing technology

The Key Advantages of HP’s Additive Manufacturing Technology

One of the key advantages of Multi Jet Fusion technology is its speed. This is due in part to the use of multiple nozzles, which allow for the simultaneous printing of multiple parts.

Another advantage of Multi Jet Fusion technology is its precision. The technology can produce parts with a level of detail and surface finish that is comparable to injection molding. This is due in part to the precise control over the fusion process provided by the liquid agent. The technology is also capable of producing parts with variable densities, which allows for the creation of complex internal geometries that would be impossible to produce using traditional manufacturing methods.

Scalability is another key advantage of Multi Jet Fusion technology. The technology is highly adaptable to different production volumes, from small runs of a few parts to large-scale production of thousands of parts. This is due in part to the speed of the technology, which allows for faster turnaround times and shorter lead times. Additionally, the ability to print multiple parts simultaneously allows for more efficient use of the print bed, which reduces waste and lowers costs.

× Expand HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printed production parts

The combination of speed, precision, and scalability offered by Multi Jet Fusion technology has made it a popular choice for a wide range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, and healthcare.

"Our technology enables production-grade parts at scale. As awareness of our professional services and technologies continues to grow, we will witness further adoption of additive manufacturing as a true alternative to traditional manufacturing. Adoption that equals real market disruption” Steven Wilcox, Head of 3D Print, Go-To-Market, Northern Europe at HP.