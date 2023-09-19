Increase productivity with the Dual Setup Station for EOS metal systems

Additive manufacturing is a growing market for many reasons, including its significant added value in terms of sustainability and future-proof manufacturing. AM technologies are technologies of the future; however, many steps along the process still require manual interventions, which are often straining and time-consuming, e.g., unpacking, depowdering, setup, or transport. Meanwhile, the printer is idle. This poses a challenge to workers and manufacturing companies alike, not only because of hazards to the workers’ health, such as the risk of explosions or injuries, or the inhalation of powder, but also due to the required time and effort for manual pre- and post-processes.

Master these challenges with the Dual Setup Station

Fully automated exchange frame (EXF) loading and unloading

Increased productivity and reduced downtimes

Improved personnel safety and health

Grenzebach offers and efficient and reliable solution to master these challenges: the Dual Setup Station complements the EOS metal systems, such as the EOS M 400(-4) and EOS M 300-4. Process steps, usually performed during downtime of the printer, such as unpacking the build job and removing the residual powder, can be done in parallel to the printing with Grenzebach’s system solution. The benefits are obvious: when these steps are performed in parallel in the Dual Setup Station, machine operators do not have to intervene themselves, reducing the required time, but in particular, the risk of injury and health issues resulting from this physically straining work.

The distinguishing feature of the Dual Setup Station lies in the integrated transport system. Unloading of the finished exchange frame from the printer is automated; a buffer position for cooling down the print job is included and enables the handling of two exchange frames, meaning the next build job can already be started while the previous one is further processed. The result? Downtimes are significantly reduced; the machine is no longer idle during further downstream processes. This increases the overall productivity of the printer. The process itself remains consistent, improving the quality of the product.

The machine operator is still in control. The EOS system is fully accessible for maintenance and can be controlled via touch panels and pushbuttons during unpacking and setup operations. This renders the process itself ergonomic, improving not only productivity but also user-friendliness.

Dual setup with dual benefits

Grenzebach Fotograf: Stefan Winterstetter

An equipment simulation for the EOS M 400-4 showed that with a 1-shift operation, build jobs with durations between 16 and 60 hours of building time could be increased by almost 50 % per year. This is thanks to the mentioned buffer positions and handling of two exchange frames, which reduces the downtimes. The added value? Improved personnel safety and satisfaction, as multi-shift work may not be necessarily required anymore. Also, this may be a further step to a future-proof “lights-out factory”.

Grenzebach developed this solution with EOS. Therefore, the Dual Setup Station is compatible with the EOS M 400(-4) and EOS M 300-4 systems. As a holistic software provider, Grenzebach see themselves not only as reliable partners but also as forward-looking pioneers. The Group is always aiming to enhance and improve the efficiency of production together with their customers.