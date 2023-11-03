Innovation Milestone: Top 3D Shop Equips UArizona’s microcampus in Kazakhstan with their first metal 3D printer

In a move that heralds a significant leap in academic and industrial capabilities for Kazakhstan, Top 3D Shop has delivered the pioneering HBD-350 metal 3D printer to the University of Arizona’s microcampus at the Kozybayev University. This landmark partnership marries cutting-edge technology with visionary educational frameworks, setting a new standard for innovation in the region.

A New Era of Technological Synergy

The arrival of the HBD-350 at the Kozybayev University is a testament to the collaborative spirit between academia and industry. This strategic alliance is underpinned by Top 3D Shop's dedication to fostering technological advancements and Egor Driagin, the Business Development Officer, expressed the company’s enthusiasm about the partnership: "We were thrilled to discover the University of Arizona's partnership with Kozybayev University through its microcampus initiative in Kazakhstan. The project resonated with our California office's vision, prompting us to invest and partake in this exciting endeavor. It's a testament to the global village we operate in, where innovation and education cross borders seamlessly."

Empowering Future Innovators

Rakhmatulin Maxim Lenarovich, a Senior Lecturer at Kozybayev University, echoes this sentiment. “Since 2013, Top 3D Shop has built a reputation for providing best-in-class turnkey additive manufacturing, digitization and automation solutions. We’re glad to collaborate with their team on this mission-critical initiative. As an operator trained by Top 3D Shop and HBD engineers, I’m now certified to extend this knowledge to my peers, underscoring the profound educational benefits of our collaboration on SLM 3D printing,” he stated.

"As a University, we plan to harness the capabilities of our new 3D printer to test innovative designs developed by the Department of Transport and Mechanical Engineering, and we are particularly excited about our new capabilities to produce complex geometries not achievable with traditional manufacturing methods." – Savinkin Vitaly Vladimirovich, Head of Chair, Department of Transport and Mechanical Engineering, Kozybayev University, Kazakhstan.

The HBD-350 stands out in the market with its exceptional precision, efficiency, and large build volume capable of producing large and complex metal components. Its role extends beyond the academic sphere with real-world applications that demonstrate the profound versatility and efficiency of SLM 3D printing, such as in creating complex geometries for aerospace, producing lightweight yet robust parts for automotive innovation, or fabricating bespoke implants for medical use, all while significantly reducing waste and manufacturing time.

As a testament to that, several molybdenum funnels were successfully 3D printed and examined with a metrology 3D scanner. The results indicated that the printed model's dimensions deviated merely by 10-50 microns from the original 3D model, an outcome that underscores the technology's precision and reliability for the university's demanding applications.

Advancing Local Industries

The introduction of the first metal 3D printer marks not only an academic milestone but also a catalyst for change among the local manufacturers. The university's broad network of commercial partners stands to benefit, as they can now subcontract these advanced manufacturing capabilities for their projects – without the need to invest their own capital into the equipment, making this advanced technology accessible and economically feasible for the local region.

“We’ve successfully completed this project, yet it promises expansive future collaborations. Top 3D Shop shared their expertise on merging academic pursuits with commercial interests to effectively broaden the use of these advanced technologies in the local manufacturing sector. Together, we plan to partner on creating forums for further dialogue and learning, including additive manufacturing conferences and symposiums, fostering international research collaborations, and the exchange of practical experience through international work programs.” – Savinkin Vitaly Vladimirovich, Head of Chair, Department of Transport and Mechanical Engineering, Kozybayev University, Kazakhstan.

A Commitment to Educational Excellence

Metal 3D printing is revolutionizing the educational experience, providing students with transformative hands-on learning opportunities. By turning intricate digital designs into tangible objects, metal 3D printing enriches the learning process, allowing students to see and touch the results of their theoretical work. This immersive approach not only solidifies understanding but also enhances memory retention. Moreover, the ability to rapidly prototype with this technology encourages a trial-and-error methodology, fostering a culture of innovation and resilience. Students can quickly test, adjust, and improve their designs, which is vital in cultivating an experimental and problem-solving mindset.

The interdisciplinary nature of metal 3D printing serves as a bridge between various academic disciplines, from engineering to material sciences, and even extends to design and art. It allows for the exploration of complex geometries and the creation of advanced designs that were once deemed impossible with traditional manufacturing methods. This exposure to cutting-edge design possibilities and real-world problem-solving prepares students for the future labor market, equipping them with skills that are increasingly in demand. Furthermore, it opens the door to environmental considerations and sustainability in manufacturing, echoing the call for eco-friendly production processes. As industries adopt metal 3D printing, students proficient in this technology are not just ready for future careers; they're also empowered to venture into entrepreneurship, innovating and potentially leading the market with their own startups.

Catalyst for Change

The deployment of the HBD-350 metal 3D printer at UArizona’s microcampus in Kazakhstan is a turning point, marking the first foray of SLM 3D printing into the Kazakhstani educational sector and beyond. It is a step forward in achieving the vision of both Top 3D Shop and the Kozybayev University, which is to cultivate an environment where innovation thrives and where the next generation of engineers and entrepreneurs can harness the power of additive manufacturing to lead the world into a new industrial age.