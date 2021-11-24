Normfinish® introduces 3D Samba, the automatic Post-Processing solution

× Expand Normfinish

During Formnext, Normfinish will unveil a new, fully automatic post-processing solution, the Normfinish 3D Samba. Designed to post-process large series of 3D printed products simultaneously. This blasting system is available in a Clean and Smooth version.

Normfinish has been a well-known brand in the world of surface treatment for more than 50 years. In the last decades there has been a lot of innovation specifically for the 3D printing world. A team of engineers is working daily to find suitable solutions for customer questions from around the world. In close cooperation with the major international players in the AM world we have developed a wide range of finishing machines that meet the demand for series finishing of 3D printed parts.

Automated Future

In addition to the automated blasting machines equipped with a smaller or larger basket, there is now also a solution for the automated finishing of larger products, in series. The new Normfinish 3D Samba, with endless belt, can finish series of up to 50 L in volume 24/7.

The Normfinish 3D Samba is very easy to load and unload and is also equipped with the possibility of fully automatic loading and unloading in the future. Thus, the machine becomes part of an uninterrupted complete print-to-product process.

Depowdering and Shot Peening

The Normfinish automatic finishing machines are available in 2 versions: the CLEAN version, suitable for depowdering 3D printed products, removing powder and loose parts.

For some purposes it may then be desirable, or necessary, to further treat the products with a shotpeen process. This makes the surface more homogeneous, smoother and gives it a soft sheen. This will also benefit the end result of an eventual color treatment. The blast cabinets in the SMOOTH version are specifically suited to carry out this shot peen process.

We would like to meet you at Formnext on stand 12.1 F19.