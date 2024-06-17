Precision in Every Layer: Celebrating Over Two Decades of 3D Printing Innovation at IPFL

In the dynamic world of 3D printing, staying ahead means not just keeping up with current trends but pioneering new technologies. At IPFL (Industrial Plastic Fabrications Ltd), our commitment to innovation is reflected in over 55 years of excellence in bespoke plastic manufacturing and a noteworthy 21-year journey in additive manufacturing (AM). Founded in 1969 and introducing our first 3D printer in 2003, IPFL has remained at the forefront of the 3D printing industry.

Our journey began with investments in Polyjet technology and rapidly expanded to encompass Selective Laser Sintering, FDM, Stereolithography, and Multi Jet Fusion. Most recently, we've embraced the groundbreaking Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL) from Boston Micro Fabrication. With a resolution as fine as 10µm and 2µm, these micro 3D printing solutions allow us to deliver unmatched detail and precision, which are indispensable in applications ranging from microneedle arrays and microfluidics to complex components in medical devices and electronics.

Adam Bloomfield, our Head of Additive Manufacturing, emphasises that "our wide scope of manufacturing services serves a huge range of industries. We get a lot of custom because of our versatility." This versatility is a testament to our broad portfolio of manufacturing equipment and our unwavering commitment to regularly invest in new solutions.

IPFL’s prowess particularly shines in the field of micro 3D printing. "It keeps us evolving," Bloomfield notes. "We constantly have new technologies becoming available to support our customer requirements." At IPFL, we're not just adapting to changes; we're creating them, leading innovations that set new industry standards.

This year at TCT 3Sixty, we highlighted our investment in PµSL technology, which uses UV light projection to cure liquid photopolymer resins layer by layer, forming high-quality parts with exceptional detail and accuracy. IPFL were early adopters of the micro 3D printing method as the first bureau in Europe to add the 10µm system to its portfolio and now the only service with both the 10µm & 2µm systems. The introduction of PµSL has expanded our capabilities in microfluidics, where we integrate microfluidic channels into medical or drug testing devices as a single, seamless part. This has developed from our advanced microfluidics work in diffusion bonding.

Our early adoption of the MicroArch S240 and the subsequent integration of the MicroArch S230 2µm system from BMF's series into our workflow, makes us the only service provider in Europe to operate at these resolutions. This unique capability allows us to undertake proofing and development work that transitions into batch production for unique pieces that can't necessarily be produced in any other way.

Looking to the future, IPFL is committed to advancing our technology and expanding our capabilities. Whether it's through the continuous improvement of our existing technologies or the pioneering of new ones, our goal is to ensure that our clients always have access to the cutting-edge solutions they need to stay ahead.

Innovation, precision, and versatility—these are the pillars that define IPFL in the world of 3D printing. As we celebrate over two decades of additive manufacturing expertise, we invite you to explore how our advanced micro 3D printing services can help bring your next project to life. With IPFL, you're not just building layers; you're building the future.

Learn more at www.ipfl.co.uk.