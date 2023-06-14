Prodways introduces more sustainable PA12-SF1800 SLS 3D printing powder

Prodways has launched a new PA12-SF1800 powder for SLS 3D printing that offers exceptional surface finish, durability, and a better answer to sustainable requirements.

This innovative material is free from titanium dioxide, making it safer and more environmentally friendly than other similar materials. Its versatility makes it suitable for various automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods industries.

BENEFITS OF THE PA12-SF1800 POWDER

Exceptional Surface Finish: The PA12-SF1800 powder offers an unparalleled surface finish, making it perfect for creating end-use parts with intricate geometries and fine details. This feature sets it apart from other similar materials, making it an excellent choice for industries seeking high-quality and versatile materials for 3D printing.

Environmentally Friendly: The PA12-SF1800 powder is free from titanium dioxide, a carcinogenic whitening agent commonly used in similar materials. This feature makes it safer and more environmentally friendly, which is ideal for customers who are sensitive to environmental and regulatory requirements.

Durability and High-Stress Resistance: The PA12-SF1800 material has excellent mechanical strength and is highly resistant to chemicals, ensuring that the end-use parts produced are durable and can withstand harsh environments and high-stress conditions. This feature makes it ideal for companies looking to produce complex, high-stress parts with exceptional surface finish and durability.

Versatility: PA12-SF1800 is a versatile material that can be used to create complex plastic parts in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods. This feature makes it an excellent option for companies seeking reliable materials to prototype new products or produce complex parts for their production line.

