SHAKL 3D Printing Services: 3D Printing Response to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

× Expand Face masks produced by SHAKL. Face masks produced by SHAKL.

There is no denying the effects that COVID-19 has had on the global supply chain, especially when it comes to protective equipment. We are experiencing a shortage in medical essential items such as face shields, masks, and even respirators.

The 3D printing industry is rising to the occasion and showing the value of rapid prototyping and on-demand production in these times, as opposed to traditional manufacturing processes that can take months to get a product ready for manufacturing.

Because of the nature and growing accessibility of 3D printing, companies and individuals alike are using their resources to supplement the shortage in these essential items.

SHAKL, one of the leading 3D printing companies in the middle east, located in Saudi Arabia, has dedicated 100% of its resources towards producing masks, facial shields, ventilators, and hands-free door handles to provide to medical professionals in the country in an effort to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

SHAKL is not only a 3D printing company, it is a community of problem solvers and product developers, this inspired the launch of an initiative to encourage everyone to try and come up with valuable solutions to the issues we’re facing globally at this time.

× Expand Hands-free door opener printed by SHAKL. Hands-free door opener printed by SHAKL.

To support this initiative, SHAKL’s team of engineers, designers, and 3D printing experts are working with medical professionals and other experienced individuals to develop new solutions that can improve daily lives amid this pandemic, such as hands-free product alterations and portable sanitising solutions.

Since its launch, there’s been an influx of clients rushing to develop their ideas into implementable solutions with the help of SHAKL’s services.

SHAKL is hoping to spread awareness and empower everyone to think creatively, and take action to help fight this pandemic.

For more information about SHAKL3D, check out the website and social media