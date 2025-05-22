Tariffs and Additive Manufacturing: Status and the Pulse of the Industry

Like many other industries, stakeholders in the additive manufacturing (AM) sector are closely monitoring discussions around tariffs and how they may impact their businesses. At Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International, we have decided to provide a brief pulse on the industry, paired with a short analysis, to help the broader AM community position itself more effectively in response to tariffs — and potentially turn these challenges into opportunities.

This article is structured in two sections. The first offers a brief geographical analysis of tariff impacts — in other words, how and to what extent various countries may be affected. The second section presents an anonymized summary of our conversations with a few players in the AM industry. Discussions leading to the development of this article were conducted at the end of April 2025. As a result, some of the information and statistics included are subject to change, especially given the fluid and evolving nature of tariff-related policies.

While this report represents a small-scale effort and mainly focuses on implications for U.S. companies, we have aimed to channel and reflect a range of viewpoints. Depending on the level of interest and feedback from the AM community, there may be potential to expand this work further.

Data analysis

Figure 1 illustrates the distribution of U.S. imports of AM machines by country of origin in 2024. This includes all types of AM systems — metal, polymer, concrete, sand, ceramic, etc. As shown, Germany, China, and Israel were the top three exporting countries to the U.S. in 2024, with total imports valued at approximately $625 million (source: UN Comtrade).

However, taking into consideration the impact of tariffs paints a different picture, since export of AM machines may be subject to different tariff treatments depending on the country of origin. For instance, Canada and Mexico are likely exempt due to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), under which most qualifying goods are tariff-free. In contrast, many other countries face either country-specific or general tariffs.

Figure 2 shows the breakdown of about $118 million in new tariff revenue that would be hypothetically collected if the proposed tariff rates (as of May 15, 2025) were applied to 2024 AM machine imports. China and Germany would both account for the lion’s share at just shy of $92 million. This additional tariff revenue would result in an average 30% increase in the cost of Chinese machines imported to the U.S, and an average 20% increase in the cost of German machines. It's important to note that these values assume tariffs would not influence buyer behavior—a simplification that does not reflect real-world dynamics but allows for a clearer comparison of the potential magnitude of the tariffs.

Pulse of the U.S. AM Industry

The impact of tariffs is multifaceted and perceived differently depending on a company's position in the AM ecosystem. Most companies are currently in a “monitoring mode,” trying to understand the specific implications of the tariffs rather than implementing significant business changes. While immediate action (like shifting purchase orders) is not widely observed yet, there is significant planning, mapping of potential scenarios, and requesting of quotes occurring. Companies want to understand their options and have contingency plans in their "back pocket".

Beyond direct cost implications, tariffs and related geopolitical factors like the push for reshoring are seen as creating both concerns and opportunities. Some view tariffs and supply chain disruptions as an opportunity for AM to further present itself as an alternative solution, enabling businesses to circumvent traditional supply chain issues and improve business. It is important to note that the recent tariffs are perceived by some as another layer of volatility on top of significant price increases experienced since the beginning of COVID-19. These increases (sometimes 10-40% in a year) impacted raw materials, components, and services, and were a major focus for businesses long before the current tariff discussions became prominent.

On the other hand, many have expressed concerns regarding potential implications of recent tariff developments. Below is the list of primary concerns that were highlighted in our discussions with players in the AM industry:

Uncertainty: The current situation is characterized by chaos and uncertainty, making it difficult for companies to execute long-term purchasing and investment decisions. The same chart—Figure 2—that was previously presented would have shown a completely different breakdown of tariffs collected from different countries just ten days earlier, on May 5. Not only did the total estimated tariff revenue decline by nearly 60%—from $280 million to $118 million between May 5 and May 15—but the implications of the earlier tariff levels would have had a significant impact on the polymer AM market in the U.S. Considering that 56% of polymer AM machines imported into the U.S. in 2024 came from China, the higher tariff percentages at that time would have substantially increased the cost of these machines. As a result, many American companies seeking to expand their polymer AM capacity would have faced a difficult choice: absorb higher costs by continuing to rely on Chinese systems or shift to domestic or less heavily tariffed foreign alternatives. However, within just ten days, the tariff outlook—and its potential impact—shifted dramatically. As of May 15, not only is the projected tariff revenue much lower, but the consequences for the polymer AM market appear far less severe. This illustrates the high degree of volatility and uncertainty currently surrounding U.S. tariff policy discussions.

× Expand ASTM International Figure 3.

Workflow disruption : The broad imposition of tariffs is problematic for U.S. companies that rely on imported printers. For example, the qualification requirements, especially for demanding sectors like medical, aviation, and defense, are often machine-specific, and AM machines are not easily interchangeable due to the complex, multi-variable nature of the AM process. Maintaining access to technology from countries like Germany, Israel, and Japan is seen crucial for enabling domestic U.S. manufacturing. Tariffing spare parts and inputs (like metal powders, plastics, wire) from China can also be problematic, especially if domestic supply is insufficient.

: The broad imposition of tariffs is problematic for U.S. companies that rely on imported printers. For example, the qualification requirements, especially for demanding sectors like medical, aviation, and defense, are often machine-specific, and AM machines are not easily interchangeable due to the complex, multi-variable nature of the AM process. Maintaining access to technology from countries like Germany, Israel, and Japan is seen crucial for enabling domestic U.S. manufacturing. Tariffing spare parts and inputs (like metal powders, plastics, wire) from China can also be problematic, especially if domestic supply is insufficient. Complacency: A potential long-term risk is that protectionist policies might lead to complacency in Western industries, allowing China's well-funded and less constrained AM sector to further surpass Western technology in the future.

Winners and Losers

Identifying clear winners and losers is difficult given the uncertainty, mainly because the specific tariff level matters. Anecdotal evidence suggests that a 10% tariff might not lead to changes in purchasing behavior or mix of suppliers, but a 25% tariff could trigger shifts. Despite these uncertainties, some perspectives emerged.

The U.S. domestic manufacturing base is expected to be the bigger winner in the long term. For companies heavily involved in the U.S. aerospace, defense, and space sectors with requirements such as "Buy American", the direct impact of tariffs has been minimal so far. While such companies may source some of their input materials (including feedstocks) from non-U.S. sources, tariffs have yet to cause a significant change in their policies or business strategies. However, it should be noted that some analysts disagree with this statement and do not view the strengthening of the U.S. domestic manufacturing base as a likely outcome of imposing new tariffs.

Additionally, this period could be a very beneficial time for U.S.-based service bureaus and contract manufacturers. If a non-U.S. manufacturer needs a quick solution for production in the U.S. due to tariffs, outsourcing to a contract manufacturer with existing capacity is the most likely path, as building a new facility takes years. Successful contract manufacturers who can win these opportunities by helping now have the potential for continuous business. The mindset of manufacturers is not to constantly switch suppliers, so once a contract manufacturer is accepted and performing well, they are likely to retain the business even if the tariff situation changes in the future.

AM companies capable of shifting production to the U.S. may greatly benefit from these tariffs – a trend that has already begun, albeit for a completely different reason: eligibility to work with the U.S. Department of Defense.

On the other hand, companies heavily reliant on printers or replacement parts from countries targeted by U.S. tariffs (e.g., Europe, Israel) or inputs from China may face challenges unless waivers or alternative sourcing are secured. For example, service bureaus and contract manufacturers that source their feedstock from China and operate at a low margin may find the financial viability of their businesses at risk.

Advice for AM Businesses

Several pieces of advice were offered for companies navigating this environment:

Wait and see: Avoid overreacting or making hasty decisions before fully understanding the implications of the changing tariff landscape.

Avoid overreacting or making hasty decisions before fully understanding the implications of the changing tariff landscape. Diversification: Diversify your customer portfolio to avoid being overly reliant on one or two businesses or sectors, which can be heavily impacted by external policies or market fluctuations. Consider diversification on the supply side as well.

Diversify your customer portfolio to avoid being overly reliant on one or two businesses or sectors, which can be heavily impacted by external policies or market fluctuations. Consider diversification on the supply side as well. Focus on the right issue: Tariffs are a real problem but shouldn't be the top concern for many AM companies. There is a concern that some companies might use tariffs as an excuse for failing to meet their forecasts, rather than acknowledging internal issues. Ultimately, companies should focus on the things they can control, such as the reliability and repeatability of machines, quality, and service levels, rather than external factors like tariffs.

Tariffs are a real problem but shouldn't be the top concern for many AM companies. There is a concern that some companies might use tariffs as an excuse for failing to meet their forecasts, rather than acknowledging internal issues. Ultimately, companies should focus on the things they can control, such as the reliability and repeatability of machines, quality, and service levels, rather than external factors like tariffs. Government work: If pursuing business with the U.S. government (DoD, DOE, NASA, etc.), be aware that there is significant concern about Chinese-manufactured products, and the preference to not use Chinese equipment, even if modified. Our interviewees advised startups to avoid investing in Chinese printers if targeting this market. Companies with existing Chinese equipment may face challenges and thorough reviews.

If pursuing business with the U.S. government (DoD, DOE, NASA, etc.), be aware that there is significant concern about Chinese-manufactured products, and the preference to not use Chinese equipment, even if modified. Our interviewees advised startups to avoid investing in Chinese printers if targeting this market. Companies with existing Chinese equipment may face challenges and thorough reviews. Change management: Companies with an agile, resourceful, and change-oriented mindset are best positioned to navigate the volatility and find opportunities, regardless of their size. Conversely, those that are slow to adapt or stuck in traditional ways of thinking ("this is how we've always done it") may struggle. Leadership quality is key.

Companies with an agile, resourceful, and change-oriented mindset are best positioned to navigate the volatility and find opportunities, regardless of their size. Conversely, those that are slow to adapt or stuck in traditional ways of thinking ("this is how we've always done it") may struggle. Leadership quality is key. Advocate for policy: Engage with policymakers either directly or through organizations such as AM Coalition to educate them about the nuances of the AM industry. Advocate for policies that support domestic manufacturing and general adoption of AM.

The overall sentiment from this engagement with the AM industry is that while tariffs present challenges and uncertainty, the underlying trend towards domestic manufacturing and the inherent benefits of AM (speed, flexibility, supply chain resilience) offer significant opportunities for the industry if navigated strategically and supported by appropriate policies. To maneuver those opportunities and this complex situation, Wohlers Associates offers not only the most comprehensive data and analysis on the AM market, but the advisory services to assist in applying that insight. Visit wohlersassociates.com to learn more.

Authors

Mahdi Jamshid, PhD, Director of Market Intelligence at Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International | wa@wohlersassociates.com

Pablo Enrique, PhD, Additive Manufacturing Manager at Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International