The 3D printing resin removal process: Why the industry must adapt and a new solution to enable scalability

We sat down with PostProcess Technologies’ Director of Customer Success Andy Kottage to explore how automated post-printing is essential for enabling high-volume production in today’s additive workflows, while simultaneously equipping the industry with the tools for a successful future.

What made PostProcess decide to create automated solutions for resin-based print technologies?

We built our business on the knowledge that 'one-size-fits-all' solutions simply don’t cut it for 3D post-printing. While we cater to virtually all print technologies with a strategically-developed blend of software, hardware, and chemistry, we know that print technologies like Stereolithography (SLA), Digital Light Processing (DLP), and Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP) are especially acclaimed for their impressive accuracy and precise part builds. To make these accolades really shine though, the cumbersome post-printing process must be streamlined - and that’s what we set out to do.

Resin removal is notorious for long cycle times, inconsistent results, as well as environmental and safety concerns. Ultimately, these post-printing issues express themselves in an inability to scale for resin-based technologies. Our solutions don’t just streamline operations, they equip them with the potential for significant growth.

How does the detergent play a role in the solution as a whole? How does it compare to other common chemicals used for post-printing?

All of our solutions implement hardware and software components, but within the rapidly evolving resins market, chemistry is more critical than ever. The trickiest part of resin removal is accommodating the fine chemical differences between the model material itself, and the actual uncured resin to be removed. To clean resin parts thoroughly, it is essential to find a solution that will target the non-polymerised oligomers of the resin, but not the polymer itself. That’s exactly what our proprietary detergents have been developed to do (and are highly effectively at, too). While these pre-mixed detergents optimise resin removal, they simultaneously leave the build material in ideal condition.

Isopropyl alcohol (IPA) and tripropylene glycol methyl ether (TPM) are considered the standard chemicals for resin removal, but both are extremely harsh. Not only is our detergent safer and more pleasant to work with, but it outshines these other options in terms of longevity, and, when working in conjunction with the full PostProcess system, in the speed of cycle times, as well. Plus, the high flash point of PostProcess’s detergent provides some peace of mind by mitigating flammability risks and creating an overall safer work environment.

What makes a PostProcess solution so impactful to an operation’s additive workflow, as well as the additive industry as a whole?

PostProcess Technologies' DEMI Resin Removal solution.

PostProcess has truly pioneered the automated post-printing market. By developing the first full-stack, software-driven solution for 3D post-printing, we are revolutionising the additive industry while helping operations reach levels of full-volume production and scalability that was not previously achievable. Our intelligent technology is bolstering additive on its journey to achieving Industry 4.0, and streamlining operations that were previously laden with bottlenecks.

On a more diminutive scale, individual operations who utilise resin print technologies often succumb to lengthy cycle times during the post-printing step. In addition to having to concern themselves with somewhat frequent chemical change-outs and noxious chemicals, long cycle times (and sometimes excessive manual labor by way of squeeze bottles, brushes, or even dunk tanks), are particularly volatile to efficient workflows and scaling. Many other print technologies face these same sorts of inefficiencies, which ultimately hold back the potential of the industry.

Can you share an example of a time when a PostProcess machine realised a significant ROI for an SLA workflow?

The service bureau Empire Group has been known for fast prototype delivery times since they started out in 1999. When it came to finishing Stereolithography (SLA) 3D printed parts though, they faced the all-too-common resin removal bottlenecks that prohibited them from finishing parts at optimal speeds. Their resin removal inefficiencies escalated into a more critical issue as the company grew. As their workload and number of printers increased, it became clear that without an automated solution, the time spent on resin removal would increase as well.

To keep their additive workflow as productive as possible, Empire implemented the automated PostProcess DEMI resin removal solution with our SLA-formulated detergent. The DEMI uses agitation algorithms for software-controlled technology to remove excess resin quickly, even in narrow channels. This patented Submersed Vortex Cavitation (SVC) technology, helps to ensure consistency and prevent part damage. As I’ve spoken to before, the longevity of the PostProcess chemistry compared to the previously used solvent (isopropyl alcohol) resulted in a positive ROI for Empire Group, and the difference was quickly noticeable.

Now that they are able to handle resin removal in an iota of the time and waste less of it on chemistry change-outs, Empire’s employees are enabled to direct their energy on augmented tasks like quoting orders, performing maintenance, build tray optimisation, and more. Our solution has unlocked improvements across the board for Empire Group, on average reducing their SLA resin removal times by at least 50%, sometimes more.

What about for another type of resin-based workflow?

Relatively new to the additive game, industrial design agency Splitvision implemented a Figure 4™ Digital Light Processing (DLP) printer to address their more intricate print projects. They soon encountered bottlenecks when trying to completely clean the resin off of the fine feature details of their design casings (one of their most frequently produced parts) with IPA, in turn driving up unit costs and impairing business. Their work environment was also compromised by the strong smell of the solvent, and of course by concerns surrounding its flammability.

That is where our solution not only streamlined the resin removal process, but improved workplace safety, too. Again, the PostProcess detergent has a high flash point, meaning it will not ignite from a spark at the working temperature of the machine, thus alleviating fire hazard worries. With the implementation of our new solution that is especially efficient at solvating the uncured DLP resin, their new cycle time is never more than ten minutes, even in parts with deep narrow features.

Thanks to the efficiencies our solution has recognised within the Splitvision workflow, they can now leave the support structure intact on parts when it is time to do UV post-treatment of the DLP resin. Having these support structures on during post-treatment greatly lessens the chance that part geometries will warp or change in any way during the curing process, enabling high part quality and design consistency. This was never previously possible with traditional IPA cleaning, as it was tremendously difficult to get rid of all uncured resin behind the supports. Splitvision is now able to offer printed parts at a reasonable price, especially when printing multiple items in one run. They even said that after having tried the PostProcess solution, it’s hard for their team to imagine ever going back to using IPA.

How can these solutions contribute to an overall more eco-friendly additive process?

Thanks to its minimised use of raw materials, additive manufacturing is a relatively sustainable process in general. The reduction of time, labor, and material usage that our solutions can help realise only furthers the so-called eco-friendliness of these processes. While each print technology has its own areas of improvement for sustainability, the biggest red flag for resin printing/removal is the affiliated heavy usage of chemicals.

I know I’ve mentioned how chemical change-outs can be time-consuming, but they also pose an increased hazard risk as the potential for chemical spills is greatest during this time. More change-outs are also synonymous with more chemical waste, which needs to be disposed of responsibly. The impressive longevity of the PostProcess detergent allows it to effectively generate 80% less chemical waste than IPA. The greater chemical longevity also means less downtime, a lower risk of accidents due to less chemical handling, less equipment needed, and less exposure to toxins. Our detergent helps additive operations leave a smaller carbon footprint, and that’s something we are really proud of.

To learn more about the detail behind PostProcess’s resin removal solution, see their White Paper here.