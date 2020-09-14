×

The future of desktop manufacturing – integrate additive, subtractive and a multitude of other manufacturing technologies into a single process with the E3D-Online ToolChanger and Motion System.

E3D-Online (hereafter referred to as E3D), based in Oxford, UK, are industry leaders in the desktop FDM 3D printing market. Established in 2012 they have continued to bring to market world-class extrusion systems, with many renowned printer manufacturers using their products as standard. More recently E3D moved to advance the capabilities of FDM and introduced reliable tool-changing when they launched their award winning (TCT Awards 2018) advanced reference platform. The E3D ToolChanger and Motion System is designed with the vision of developing combined multi-function processes for both prototyping and manufacturing. Launched initially as a research platform, its adaptability means it is fast becoming the go-to machine for ultimate adaptability.

“Automatic ToolChangers are the future of both desktop and industrial 3D printing allowing greater sophistication in additive manufacturing, automated measurement verification and post-processing along with mixed and many material/parts manufacturing integration”, Richard Horne (RichRap3D)

The E3D ToolChanger and Motion System

ASMBL™ ToolHead

The E3D Motion System & ToolChanger is a fully open source, advanced research platform which allows up to four user-definable tools to be operated during a single print. Excitingly, these tools are not limited to FDM. Thanks to their blank tool plates, E3D have seen customers design laser, subtractive, pick and place and paste extruder tools, with the possibilities being seemingly limitless.

Best-In-Class Components

Featuring best-in-class components from industry leaders, E3D has developed an agile and precise system. The machine features Moons motors for exceptional speed and control, genuine Gates belts and pulleys for accuracy, and HIWIN linear rails and bearings for the smoothest of movements. All tool changes are handled by the onboard Duet electronics and firmware, with the flexibility of the Duet platform empowering users to develop and integrate new tools and processes.

An Evolution of Tool Changing

Since the initial announcement back in March 2018, the ToolChanger and Motion System have undergone lengthy research and development, resulting in many iterations and ultimately culminated in an invaluable Beta test which saw a global network of testers involved. In 2019, the machine went into production and E3D set about firstly fulfilling their pre-order queue of 600 plus machines - subsequently completed within six months. The production model has been shipping for around 18 months now, with thriving communities built around the ToolChanger ethos on E3D’s forum and the Tool Changing Facebook Group.

“Many see the ToolChanger as just another multi colour 3D printer, but it's much more than that. The tool head system enables you to combine manufacturing disciplines in a way we haven't seen before...” - Stefan Hermann, CNC Kitchen

Additive Subtractive Manufacturing By Layer (ASMBL™)

A dual-material print using PEEK and CF-PEEK with external faces milled using the ASMBL tool.

Very recently, E3D have introduced ASMBL™ to the world - the combining of additive and subtractive manufacturing into a single integrated process. After years of development, E3D have designed an ASMBL™ toolhead fitted with a 2mm single flute end mill and vacuum chip extraction system, very successfully milling ASA and PEEK materials with only a small amount of debris present during operation. Thanks to this toolhead, holes can be made to an exacting tolerance - non-planar surfacing, sharp edges and exquisitely smooth top faces are all now possible, straight off the build plate.

To enable ASMBL™ E3D have developed a Fusion 360 plug-in to parse G-Code for the ToolChanger by cleverly combining Fusion’s Additive paths with Fusion’s Subtractive CAM paths. The program allows the user to fully generate gcode script within Fusion where everything the user does is on the model itself, totally eradicating the need for STL’s. E3D are working closely with the team at Autodesk who are keen on supporting ASMBL™ with a view to improving Fusion 360 to be better able to integrate CAM and FDM G-Code generation. In the future, both parties aspire to have an iterative app available for Fusion 360 to make both setting up and using ASMBL easier for the average user.

Open Source

Time lapse of an early test part.

The E3D ToolChanger and Motion System is fully open source, with users being encouraged to use the machine as an experimental research platform, blank tool plates and downloadable CAD provides the user with the ability to develop their own tools or adopt community designs.

Buy your machine today

The ToolChanger and Motion System components can be purchased as a bundle or individually. For reference, the retail price of a full system including four toolheads and extruders is £2600 (excl VAT). That’s significantly cheaper than high end dual extrusion options on the market – and offers infinitely more capability.

