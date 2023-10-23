TCT 3Sixty 2024: Speak at the UK's definitive industrial 3D printing and AM event

The TCT Group is now accepting proposals for the TCT 3Sixty Conference – the UK’s definitive event for industrial 3D printing and AM intelligence.

The annual TCT 3Sixty Conference aims to provide a thought-provoking educational programme that encompasses technological advancements, business-critical insights, cutting-edge industry applications, and new academic research.

In 2023, attendees heard first-hand from users such as Ocado, JCB, Collins Aerospace, Natural History Museum, LISI Aerospace, and Oscar-winning animation studio Mackinnon & Saunders. Now, the TCT Group is looking for speakers who can inspire an engaged audience in Birmingham, UK on the 5th or 6th of June 2024, and are calling on the entire AM community to ensure we have full representation and a diversity of voices.

Benefits of speaking at TCT 3Sixty

Valuable exposure at the UK and Ireland's definitive event for 3D printing & additive manufacturing intelligence.

An opportunity to showcase and increase the visibility of ground-breaking projects, research, and solutions.

Establish yourself and your organisation as thought leaders and experts in AM.

Benefit from a sustained marketing campaign, with promotion of your presentation, speaker, and organisation before, during, and after the show.

Complimentary conference pass.

Invitation to TCT 3Sixty VIP Reception – 4th June 2024.

20% off TCT Awards Ticket - 5th June 2024.

Networking opportunities to drive relevant business conversations and build connections with the AM community.

We are looking for presentations covering:

Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Defence

Energy

Consumer

Entertainment

Construction & Architecture

Marine

Rail

Economics & Justification

Standards & Repeatability

DfAM

3D Scanning & Metrology

Post-processing

Materials Development

Process Development

Supply Chain

IP & Security

Sustainability

Skills & Workforce Development

Prospective speakers are also welcome to submit proposals for their own panel sessions.

Application Process

Submit your proposed title, abstract (300 words max.), speaker biography (175 words max.) and high-resolution headshot photograph here or email TCT Conference Producer Lu Tikrity.

All abstracts will be reviewed on a rolling basis until Friday 8th December 2023.

For more information about getting involved in TCT 3Sixty, visit www.tct3sixty.com.