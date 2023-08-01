RAPID + TCT 2024: Call for speakers now open for North America's largest 3D printing event

SME and the TCT Group are now welcoming speaker submissions for the 2024 RAPID + TCT Conference, which takes place during North America’s largest and most influential additive manufacturing event on April 23-25, 2024 in Anaheim, CA.

For over 30 years, the annual RAPID + TCT Conference has brought together 3D printing and AM professionals to present their latest findings, exchange innovative application ideas, and to discuss emerging industry trends and challenges.

The conference is renowned for its industry-leading educational content with a diverse line-up of AM thought leaders covering everything from the latest technology advancements and cutting-edge applications to essential business considerations and emerging research.

It is an essential event for industry newcomers and experienced additive professionals alike.

SME and the TCT Group is now welcoming abstracts that focus on case studies, research findings, and technical analysis.

Presentation title, abstract (maximum 300 words), speaker biography (maximum 175 words) and a high-resolution headshot photograph can be submitted via the online submission site.

Commercial and sales submissions will immediately be disqualified. Customer applications are encouraged and should be submitted by the end-user. The presentation format is 20 minutes plus 5 minutes Q&A.

Conference Submission Review Process

Conference abstracts will be reviewed and scored against the following criteria: originality, impartiality, aims of presentation, target audience, technical level and learning objectives. Conference abstract submissions are reviewed and vetted by RAPID + TCT Event Advisors, which is made up of the top technical experts representing the manufacturing industry, academic institutions, and government agencies. Their decision to accept or decline is final. While all commercial presentations will be rejected, customer applications are encouraged and should be submitted by the end user.

Advantages of Speaking at RAPID + TCT: Exposure, Recognition, and Complimentary Benefits

Exposure at a global event dedicated to AM and industrial 3D printing

Opportunity to showcase and increase the visibility of ground-breaking projects, research, and solutions• Establish yourself and your organization as thought leaders and experts in AM to an engaged audience of peers and prospects, with promotion of the presentation, speaker, and organization before, during, and after the show, online and through printed material

Complimentary conference pass.

Networking opportunities to meet fellow speakers and conference delegates, to drive relevant business conversations and build connections with the AM community

Technologies of Interest:

Abstracts should address research, case studies and/or applications in any of the following which include but are not limited to:

Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense

Energy

Consumer

Entertainment

Construction & Architecture

Marine

Rail

Economics & Justification

Standards & Repeatability

DfAM

3D Scanning & Metrology

Post Processing

Materials Development

Process Development

Important Dates

Submission Deadline: October 27, 2023

Conference Dates: April 23-25, 2024