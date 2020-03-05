Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association appoints first Executive Director

× Expand Sherry Handel AMGTA names Sherry Handel as its first Executive Director.

The Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), a green trade group setup to promote the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing technologies, has announced the hiring of Sherry Handel as its first Executive Director.

Handel joins the nonprofit trade association with board-level experience in scaling nonprofits in the sustainability and tech startup education and training sectors. Handel is also the Co-founder and former Chief Operating Officer of Energy Harvesters LLC, a clean-tech startup developing the Walking Charger, a patented device that charges smartphones and other mobile device batteries as the user walks.

Brian Neff, Chairman of the AMGTA Board of Directors, said: “Sherry’s self-starter drive and nonprofit management knowledge—coupled with years of experience building and growing startup organisations—make her well positioned to lead our trade association going forward."

As Executive Director, Handel will focus on educating the public and industry about the positive environmental benefits of AM as an alternative to traditional manufacturing, develop best practices, and help organisation members grow their businesses and acquire new customers.

Speaking about the organisation's mission, Neff added: "We founded the AMGTA because too often in additive manufacturing we focus on the cost and time benefits of the technology, and do not equally consider the very real environmental benefits of AM over traditional manufacturing. These benefits include improved end use design utility and improved industrial ecology of the fabrication process itself. The AMGTA’s purpose is to raise awareness of these benefits within end market segments, in order to accelerate the adoption rate of the technology. Sherry brings the talent, passion for sustainability, as well as the background and experience required, to execute on the AMGTA’s mission and grow the organisation. In her short time here, she has really hit the ground running.”

Handel's first public appearance with AMGTA will be on April 21t at RAPID + TCT where she will lead the 'Additive Manufacturing and Green Manufacturing a Crucial Partnership' thought leadership panel on sustainability. Panelists include Bruce Bradshaw, CMO at 6K, Brian Neff, CEO at Sintavia, Marie Langer, CEO at EOS, and Edvin Resebo, CEO at AMEXCI. Register here.