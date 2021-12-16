RAPID + TCT 2022: Here's how you can apply to speak at North America's most influential 3D printing event

We are accepting presentation proposals for the RAPID + TCT Conference, North America’s largest and most influential Additive Manufacturing event.

For over 30 years, the RAPID + TCT Conference has brought together some of the most influential industry figures to share their expert knowledge on the latest in design-to-manufacturing innovation. Industrial users and cutting-edge consumers gathered around expert analysts, researchers, and executives to gain a deeper understanding of the role of 3D technologies in the design-to-manufacturing process chain.

The annual RAPID + TCT Conference will provide a thought-provoking platform for newcomers and experienced visitors alike, with an educational program that encompasses technological advancements, business-critical insights, cutting-edge applications, and new academic research. The RAPID + TCT Group is now welcoming speaker submissions for the 2022 conference, which will take place on May 17-19, 2022 in Detroit, MI.

Advantages of speaking at RAPID + TCT 2022

Exposure at a global event dedicated to AM and industrial 3D printing

Opportunity to showcase and increase the visibility of ground-breaking projects, research, and solutions

Establish yourself and your organization as thought leaders and experts in AM to an engaged audience of peers and prospects, with promotion of the presentation, speaker, and organization before, during, and after the show, online and through printed material

Complimentary conference and exhibition pass, including access to the recorded conference post-event

Networking opportunities to meet fellow speakers and conference delegates, to drive relevant business conversations and build connections with the AM community

The conference team welcomes speakers with experience in all industries to explore the following three stages of the AM adoption curve:

EVALUATION:

Can you provide the right questions for businesses to ask when they’re first exploring AM? Can you help them decide if it’s right for them, which technologies they should consider, and how to access those technologies to best effect? Perhaps you have valuable experience in application discovery you could share?

ADOPTION:

Once an organization has bought into AM, they need to know how to put it to work. Can you help them identify and mitigate the hurdles that lie ahead? Do you know how best to access the technology for a variety of business cases?

OPTIMIZATION:

Key to growing the market. Can you steer users to bigger, more complex and more mission critical use cases to extract maximum return on their investment? Do you have experience to share in running large or mature AM installations?

All presentation submissions will be assessed for their value to one of the identified groups of Evaluation, Adoption or Optimization. For example, tips for optimizing the technology will be targeted at existing users and advice on how to choose a machine to those about to take their first steps. The conference team also wants to see real examples of the technology being used throughout every presentation. A real driver of adoption is the discovery of applications. The more applications showcased in the program the more lightbulbs we switch on in the audience!

Just a few of the abstracts RAPID + TCT is accepting will be pertaining to the following Industries and sub-topics:

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction / Architecture

Consumer Products

Defense

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Marine

Other Transportation

3D Scanning & Metrology

Rail

Dental

Electronics

Packaging

Other

Prospective speakers are also welcome to submit proposals for their own panel sessions. Presentation title, abstract (maximum 250 words), speaker biography (maximum 250 words) and a high-resolution headshot photograph can be submitted via the online speaker application.

Call for speakers ends on January 28, 2022. Our internal review ends on February 16, 2022.

