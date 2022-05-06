RAPID + TCT Preview: Must see 3D printing talks at the 2022 conference

By the time this article goes to print, we will be just over one week away from RAPID + TCT 2022. Hundreds of additive manufacturing users will be packing out Detroit’s Huntington Place with their latest technologies and developments – a snapshot of which you can see in our RAPID + TCT Preview in the latest issue of TCT North America – and after months of planning and collaboration between the TCT team here in the UK and SME in the U.S., we are excited to see this year’s RAPID + TCT Conference come to life on May 17-19.
Whether you’re an AM evaluator, adopter or optimiser, the conference has got you covered with keynotes, panels and talks from each of the key industries where additive is having an impact, along with focuses on solutions, the ecosystem and the latest research and development.
To give you just a taste, we’ve highlighted talks from each below.
Keynotes
The “Glocal” Future of American Manufacturing
Barbara Humpton, President and CEO | Siemens USA
May 17 - 08:30 - 9:50
Industrializing Metal Additive: Evolution and Change within Aerospace Manufacturing
Brian Baughman, Manufacturing Chief Engineer | Honeywell Aerospace
May 18 - 08:30 - 9:50
Additive in Medical: Is Reality Catching Up to the Promise?
Caralynn Collens, MD, CEO | Dimension Inx
May 19 - 08:30 - 9:50
Industries
Healthcare
Rationalization for the Utilization of Various AM Technologies in Healthcare Applications
Amy Alexander, MS, Biomechanical Development and Applied Computational Engineering, Division of Engineering | Mayo Clinic
Victoria Sears, Engineer, Anatomic Modeling Unit, Radiology | Mayo Clinic
May 17 – 10:00-10:30
Automotive
Utilizing AM in the Automotive Design Studio
Stephanie Pearce, Additive Manufacturing Engineer | Rivian
May 18 – 10:00-10:30
Aerospace
An End-to-End Digital Thread to Accelerate Additive Adoption
Nicholas J. Mule, Director, Boeing Additive Manufacturing Intelligence Center | The Boeing Co.
May 17 – 10:00-10:30
Defense
U.S. Army Expeditionary Additive Manufacturing at the Point of Need
Matthew Brauer, Lead General Engineer | U.S. Army, DEVCOM-AC
Thomas Vretis, Mathematician | U.S. Army, DEVCOM-AC
May 17 – 10:00-10:30
Heavy Industry
Paving the Way for Largescale Steel 3D Printing for Use in Shipbuilding
Kolby M. Pearson, Engineer II - General Dynamics | NASSCO
May 19 – 10:00-10:30
Construction, Energy & Power
The Impact of Additive Manufacturing of Large Structures on Architecture and Construction
Rick Neff, Consultant, CEO | Rick Neff LLC
May 18 – 14:30-15:00
Metal Applications
Using MELD to Improve and Maintain Bridge and Railway Infrastructure
Zackery McClelland, Research Mechanical Engineer | US Army Corps of Engineers ERDC
Nanci Hardwick, CEO | MELD Manufacturing Corporation
May 19 – 10:00-10:30
Non-Metal Applications
Redesigning Micromobility with KUHMUTE and the Formlabs Fuse 1
Peter Deppe, Co-Founder & CEO | KUHMUTE
May 18 – 10:00-10:30
Ecosystem
Materials & Processing
Laser Additive Manufacturing of High Reflectivity Metallic Materials Using Pore-Free Non-Equiaxed Powders
John Barnes, Founder | The Barnes Global Advisors LLC
Mihaela Vlasea, PhD, Assistant Professor | University of Waterloo
May 17 – 11:00-11:30
Justification/Economics
Surviving Disruption in Additive Manufacturing – Demystifying the 3D-Printing Technology Question
Wilderich Heising, PhD, Partner and Associate Director | Boston Consulting Group
May 17 – 14:30-15:00
Metrology
Reverse Engineering has Become an Integral Part of Modern Product Design
Gregory George, Engineering Manager | Oqton
May 18 – 11:00-11:30
Design for Additive Manufacturing
DfAM vs. Business Model Innovation – Which Unlocks More 3D Printing Applications?
Kyle Harvey, Business Unit Manager - Additive Manufacturing | Extol Inc
May 18 – 14:30-15:00
Post-processing
Post-machining of Additively Manufactured Ti-6Al-4V
Bruce L. Tai, PhD, Associate Professor | Texas A&M University
May 19 – 10:30-11:00
R&D
Materials Development
Developing Automotive-Grade Metal Alloys for Additive Manufacturing
Tyson Brown, PhD, Lab Group Manager | General Motors
May 17 – 15:30-16:00
Hardware
Strategies for Enhancing Wire + Arc Additive Manufacturing Material Properties
Alex Kingsbury, BE, MAICD, Additive Manufacturing Industry Fellow | RMIT University
May 18 – 14:00-14:30
Software
Computational Fluid Dynamics for Process Control and Optimization in Additive Manufacturing
Allyce Jackman, CFD Engineer | Flow Science, Inc
May 19 – 10:30-11:00
