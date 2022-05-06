RAPID + TCT Preview: Must see 3D printing talks at the 2022 conference

By the time this article goes to print, we will be just over one week away from RAPID + TCT 2022. Hundreds of additive manufacturing users will be packing out Detroit’s Huntington Place with their latest technologies and developments – a snapshot of which you can see in our RAPID + TCT Preview in the latest issue of TCT North America – and after months of planning and collaboration between the TCT team here in the UK and SME in the U.S., we are excited to see this year’s RAPID + TCT Conference come to life on May 17-19.

Whether you’re an AM evaluator, adopter or optimiser, the conference has got you covered with keynotes, panels and talks from each of the key industries where additive is having an impact, along with focuses on solutions, the ecosystem and the latest research and development.

To give you just a taste, we’ve highlighted talks from each below.

Keynotes

The “Glocal” Future of American Manufacturing

Barbara Humpton, President and CEO | Siemens USA

May 17 - 08:30 - 9:50

Industrializing Metal Additive: Evolution and Change within Aerospace Manufacturing

Brian Baughman, Manufacturing Chief Engineer | Honeywell Aerospace

May 18 - 08:30 - 9:50

Additive in Medical: Is Reality Catching Up to the Promise?

Caralynn Collens, MD, CEO | Dimension Inx

May 19 - 08:30 - 9:50

Industries

Healthcare

Rationalization for the Utilization of Various AM Technologies in Healthcare Applications

Amy Alexander, MS, Biomechanical Development and Applied Computational Engineering, Division of Engineering | Mayo Clinic

Victoria Sears, Engineer, Anatomic Modeling Unit, Radiology | Mayo Clinic

May 17 – 10:00-10:30

Automotive

Utilizing AM in the Automotive Design Studio

Stephanie Pearce, Additive Manufacturing Engineer | Rivian

May 18 – 10:00-10:30

Aerospace

An End-to-End Digital Thread to Accelerate Additive Adoption

Nicholas J. Mule, Director, Boeing Additive Manufacturing Intelligence Center | The Boeing Co.

May 17 – 10:00-10:30

Defense

U.S. Army Expeditionary Additive Manufacturing at the Point of Need

Matthew Brauer, Lead General Engineer | U.S. Army, DEVCOM-AC

Thomas Vretis, Mathematician | U.S. Army, DEVCOM-AC

May 17 – 10:00-10:30

Heavy Industry

Paving the Way for Largescale Steel 3D Printing for Use in Shipbuilding

Kolby M. Pearson, Engineer II - General Dynamics | NASSCO

May 19 – 10:00-10:30

Construction, Energy & Power

The Impact of Additive Manufacturing of Large Structures on Architecture and Construction

Rick Neff, Consultant, CEO | Rick Neff LLC

May 18 – 14:30-15:00

Metal Applications

Using MELD to Improve and Maintain Bridge and Railway Infrastructure

Zackery McClelland, Research Mechanical Engineer | US Army Corps of Engineers ERDC

Nanci Hardwick, CEO | MELD Manufacturing Corporation

May 19 – 10:00-10:30

Non-Metal Applications

Redesigning Micromobility with KUHMUTE and the Formlabs Fuse 1

Peter Deppe, Co-Founder & CEO | KUHMUTE

May 18 – 10:00-10:30

Ecosystem

Materials & Processing

Laser Additive Manufacturing of High Reflectivity Metallic Materials Using Pore-Free Non-Equiaxed Powders

John Barnes, Founder | The Barnes Global Advisors LLC

Mihaela Vlasea, PhD, Assistant Professor | University of Waterloo

May 17 – 11:00-11:30

Justification/Economics

Surviving Disruption in Additive Manufacturing – Demystifying the 3D-Printing Technology Question

Wilderich Heising, PhD, Partner and Associate Director | Boston Consulting Group

May 17 – 14:30-15:00

Metrology

Reverse Engineering has Become an Integral Part of Modern Product Design

Gregory George, Engineering Manager | Oqton

May 18 – 11:00-11:30

Design for Additive Manufacturing

DfAM vs. Business Model Innovation – Which Unlocks More 3D Printing Applications?

Kyle Harvey, Business Unit Manager - Additive Manufacturing | Extol Inc

May 18 – 14:30-15:00

Post-processing

Post-machining of Additively Manufactured Ti-6Al-4V

Bruce L. Tai, PhD, Associate Professor | Texas A&M University

May 19 – 10:30-11:00

R&D

Materials Development

Developing Automotive-Grade Metal Alloys for Additive Manufacturing

Tyson Brown, PhD, Lab Group Manager | General Motors

May 17 – 15:30-16:00

Hardware

Strategies for Enhancing Wire + Arc Additive Manufacturing Material Properties

Alex Kingsbury, BE, MAICD, Additive Manufacturing Industry Fellow | RMIT University

May 18 – 14:00-14:30

Software

Computational Fluid Dynamics for Process Control and Optimization in Additive Manufacturing

Allyce Jackman, CFD Engineer | Flow Science, Inc

May 19 – 10:30-11:00

