ASTM to host Quality Assurance for Additive Manufacturing fundamentals course at TCT 3Sixty

ASTM International has announced it will bring its Short Course Fundamentals – Quality Assurance for Additive Manufacturing to this year's TCT 3Sixty.

Taking place on June 8th at 9:30-13:30 BST at the NEC, Birmingham, UK, this short course provides a concise overview of the key considerations for how to achieve Quality Assurance in Additive Manufacturing, including a top-level outline of what a Quality Management System could look like to produce components for Critical Applications, and an overview of available inspection methods.

The short course will include an interactive workshop, where the participants will be able to review a typical Quality Assurance challenge, and how you would manage it.

Participants will receive a digital Certificate of Attendance from ASTM International.

Who Should Attend?

The course is aimed at those who wish to gain experience and understanding of how to deliver quality products from Additive Manufacturing. Attendees would be required to have a background in Additive Manufacturing, and a desire to learn more about how to industrialize the methods ready for production.

Who's hosting?

Dr. Ben Dutton is a Technical Specialist at the MTC in the Metrology & NDT group with 17 years’ experience in NDT. He possesses a valuable combination of academic and industrial experience with proven expertise in integrating design and manufacturing functions. As a Technical Specialist at the MTC, he leads the ‘In-process monitoring/inspection strategy which includes leading projects where in-situ inspections are required for PBF, DED and laser welding. He is also very active in post build NDT inspection projects mainly for AM and leads the ‘Inspection for AM’ strategy at the MTC. He leads two international standards (ISO/ASTM) joint groups on NDT for AM. He has been involved in multiple projects in the following sectors: Aerospace, Space, Automotive, Transportation (Rail) and Medical. Project portfolio includes single client, MTC CRP (Core Research Program), UK government supported such as Innovate UK and European such as H2020. He leads the ASTM AM Center of Excellence team at the MTC. Finally, he is part of the scientific committee and leads the NDT symposium of the ASTM International Conference on Additive Manufacturing (ASTM ICAM 2020, 2021).

Dr. Martin White is the Head of Additive Manufacturing Programs – Europe Region at ASTM International. In his role, he brings 20 years of experience in both academic and industrial fields and is a Materials & Structures Specialist. His recent career has focused on the Certification & Production of Aerospace structures, ranging from the A350-900 XWB Main Landing Gear at Safran Landing Systems, to his most recent role as Chief Engineer for Additive Manufacturing at GKN Aerospace. He spent his early career studying with Rolls Royce at Swansea University to obtain a Doctorate in High Temperature Materials for Gas Turbine applications, as well as a Masters in High Strength Steels for Landing Gears with Airbus, before spending several years as a consultant at Frazer-Nash Consultancy. At Frazer-Nash, he worked across multiple industries – including Aerospace, Civil Nuclear, Defense, and Oil & Gas. Throughout his career, Martin has developed significant experience in managing technical teams on critical projects, as well as the ability to win new customers in emerging technology fields.

How to register

This event is now open for registration. Early Bird rate is available before May 16th at $345. After May 16th, registration is $395.

If you have questions concerning online registration, please contact AM CoE at amcoe@astm.org or Tel: 610-832-9677.

Register for your free TCT 3Sixty event pass here.

