Laser Lines and DMC announce UK firsts with DyeMansion partnerships

As the final day of TCT 3Sixty continues to welcome visitors to the NEC in Birmingham, two exhibitors have announced partnerships with additive manufacturing post-processing technology specialist DyeMansion.

Stratasys UK partner Laser Lines has been confirmed as an authorised reseller of its industrial finishing and colouring systems to the UK market. The news is said to represent the “next major milestone in Europe” following the announcement of DyeMansion’s strategic alliance with Stratasys earlier this year to develop a reference architecture for its Selective Absorption Fusion technology. Laser Lines is now the first DyeMansion reseller in the UK to offer both SAF technology and the full DyeMansion workflow.

Mark Tyrtania, Sales Director at Laser Lines commented: “With the addition of the H350 and Origin One P3, Stratasys’ additive manufacturing technology is quickly moving into the true production environment. To offer a genuinely viable production solution we needed to look at the entire workflow - from the 3D printing of parts through to the finished article. By adding the DyeMansion range of products to our portfolio we are now able to offer customers an end-to-end post processing turnkey solution.”

The second announcement is an extension of DyeMansion’s existing partnership with the UK’s Digital Manufacturing Centre and represents another first for the SAF architecture. The Silverstone based DMC will expand its production capacity with a DyeMansion Powerfuse S vapour polishing system, making it the first production facility in Europe to offer the Stratasys and DyeMansion reference architecture alongside the Stratasys H350 system.

Kieron Salter, CEO at the Digital Manufacturing Centre added: “The addition of a Powerfuse S to the DMC will greatly improve the surface quality of our polymer parts, allowing us to meet growing customer demand for high-specification components. Not only is it straightforward and easy to use, but the Powerfuse S also adheres to important sustainability and safety criteria. We look forward to building upon our relationship with DyeMansion as we realise the full potential of commercial-scale, connected additive manufacturing.”

