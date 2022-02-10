Call for papers: Share your 3D printing insights at TCT 3Sixty

× Expand Melissa Orme, Vice President of Boeing Additive Manufacturing on stage at TCT 3Sixty 2021.

The TCT Group, organisers of TCT 3Sixty, are now accepting presentation proposals for the TCT 3Sixty Conference, the event for real 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence.

Last year, the TCT 3Sixty Conference brought together some of the most influential industry figures to share their expert knowledge on the latest in design-to-manufacturing innovation. Industrial users and cutting-edge consumers gathered around expert analysts, researchers and executives to gain a deeper understanding of the role of 3D technologies in the design-to-manufacturing process chain.

The annual TCT 3Sixty Conference aims to provide a thought-provoking platform for newcomers and experienced visitors alike, with an educational programme that encompasses technological advancements, business-critical insights, cutting edge-applications and new academic research. The TCT Group is now welcoming speaker submissions for the 2022 conference, which will take place on 8-9th June 2022 in Birmingham, UK.

Advantages of speaking at TCT 3Sixty 2022:

Exposure at a global trade fair dedicated to AM and industrial 3D printing

Opportunity to showcase and increase the visibility of ground-breaking projects, research, and solutions

Promotion of the presentation, speaker, and organisation before, during, and after the show, online and through printed material

Complimentary VIP conference and exhibition pass, including access to the conference post-event proceedings

Networking opportunities to meet fellow speakers and conference delegates, to drive relevant business conversations and build connections with the AM community

The conference team welcomes speakers with experience in all industries to explore the following three stages of the AM adoption curve:

EVALUATION: Can you provide the right questions for businesses to ask when they’re first exploring AM? Can you help them decide if it’s right for them, which technologies they should consider, and how to access those technologies to best effect? Perhaps you have valuable experience in application discovery you could share?

ADOPTION: Once an organisation has bought in to AM, they need to know how to put it to work. Can you help them identify and mitigate the hurdles that lie ahead? Do you know how best ways to access the technology for a variety of business cases?

OPTIMISATION: Key to growing the market. Can you steer users to bigger, more complex and more mission critical use cases to extract maximum return on their investment? Do you have experience to share in running large or mature AM installations?

× Expand Panel session featuring experts from NAMRC, MTC, NMIS University Strathcyde AFRC and Produmax at TCT 3Sixty 2021.

All presentation submissions will be assessed for their value to one of the identified groups of attendees and then placed into either of the evaluation, adoption or optimisation streams. For example, tips for optimising the technology will be targeted at existing users and advice on how to choose a machine to those about to take their first steps. The conference team also want to see real examples of the technology being used throughout every presentation. A real driver of adoption is the discovery of applications. The more applications showcased in the programme the more lightbulbs we switch on in the audience!

Abstracts to be submitted on the following topics:

Design-to-manufacturing innovation in automotive applications

Aerospace applications of 3D technologies

Healthcare 3D technologies

Industry-specific 3D printing applications

Intellectual property

ROI on 3D technologies

Materials and processing

Geo-focus perspectives

Sustainability and environment

Supply chain challenges

Software/Hardware for product development

Metrology

Standardisation and regulations

Post-processing

Workforce management

Prospective speakers are also welcome to submit proposals for their own panel sessions. Presentation title, abstract (maximum 200 words), speaker biography (maximum 200 words) and a high-resolution headshot photograph can be submitted here or by emailing Lu Tikrity.

All abstracts will be reviewed on a rolling basis until Friday, 25th February 2022. Any questions regarding the application processes can be directed to Lu Tikrity.

For more information about the TCT 3Sixty conference, please visit: www.tct3sixty.com