Success of TCT 3Sixty 2022 promises bright future ahead for UK 3D printing and additive manufacturing sector

TCT 3Sixty for two incredible days of innovation and collaboration.

Thousands of visitors and 160 exhibitors met at the NEC to share and witness mind-blowing demonstrations of the latest developments and practical applications of 3D printing and additive manufacturing.

The two day show saw a huge number of attendees create an electric atmosphere whilst discussing the latest industry developments, networking and building longterm business partnerships. The palpable buzz of excitement in the hall suggests a bright future for the growing 3D printing and additive manufacturing sector in the UK, over the next 12 months and beyond.

Highlights of TCT 3Sixty 2022 included a CPD accredited conference programme with over 60 world-class presentations from Boston Consulting, US Air Force, Deutsche Bahn, MTC, Callum, Vital Auto, Progressive Technology and the University of Birmingham alongside panels and debates covering sustainability, quality assurance and supply chain.

TCT 3Sixty's ongoing partnership with The CREATE Education Project saw Inspired Minds return for the first time since the pandemic. Over 100 secondary school students attended TCT 3Sixty to undertake 3D printing workshops, lead by industry experts, in a purpose-built classroom on the show floor. They also had the opportunity to explore the show further and discover the many live tech demonstrations in the hall.

Well-loved 3D printing content creators, Sam Prentice and Joel Telling (3D Printing Nerd) joined the thousands of visitors at the show. Telling was more than happy to share his thoughts on the latest 3D printing and additive manufacturing technology, and delighted his many fans on the show floor with his infectious energy and passion for the sector and tech on show.

Feedback from exhibitors on the show floor was excellent. The huge popularity of the show has already seen a record re-book rate, with many exhibitors keen to secure their place on the show floor for next year as early as possible.

Yves Jamers, Sales Manager UK&I at HP Printing said: "The show is really brilliant, TCT is a show where we absolutely need to be as HP. Brilliant conversations so far, we’ve already met a couple of really interesting prospects and it’s really living up to our expectations. Our main objective is to show people how HP can make a difference in additive manufacturing. This is my second time at TCT, I really love the show here and the venue. We’re coming back next year!"

Catherine Aspinall, Marketing Manager at Tri-Tech 3D said: "TCT is THE show for us, it’s the leading additive manufacturing show in the UK...this is the one to go to so we had to be here. The show so far has been really busy, quite shocking really as we didn’t know how it was going to go, but we’ve had queues outside the door, the guys have been busy all morning – we can't complain. It's innovative, fun and exciting. It's our 6th show for TCT, we come back every year. For us, TCT is the only UK show dedicated to AM, we’d be stupid not to be here. All our customers come here, all our prospects come here and it’s nice to see other people from the industry as well. Next year, we’re looking forward to being back here again."

Feedback from visitors on the show floor was also extremely positive.

Alex Ball, Head of Imaging and Analysis at The Natural History Museum said: “TCT is important to the industry because you can get a really good snapshot of all the industries in one place – so 3D printing, 3D scanning and the software that supports all of that – to see it all in one place is unusual, and I haven’t seen it anywhere else. It’s a good melting pot for all of the different technologies that are important to the industry.”

Adam Thickett, Development Engineer at Siemens Energy said: "This was a great opportunity to engage directly with the additive manufacturing industry experts all in one place and so easily and quickly compare what is currently available."

TCT 3Sixty will return to the NEC on 7-8th June 2023.

