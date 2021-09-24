T3DMC to showcase four new 3D scanning products at TCT 3Sixty

× Expand T3DMC's new 3D scanning line-up is headed to TCT 3Sixty.

3D engineering solutions provider T3DMC (The 3D Measurement Company Ltd) will be launching four new 3D scanning products next week when the additive manufacturing and 3D printing community reunites at TCT 3Sixty.

Visitors to the NEC Birmingham will be able to get a first look and see live demonstrations of the all-new SIMSCAN, KSCAN Magic, TrackScan P42, as well as the cost-effective 3D portable colour scanner iReal2 on stand G11.

“We are very excited about bringing these innovative 3D scanning solutions to the UK market”, explained Adam Stanley, Managing Director at T3DMC. “TCT is a world-renowned trade show and it will give our team an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the new generation of scanners and to answer visitors’ questions about how they can use these versatile products to save time and money in their own businesses.”

The SIMSCAN is said to be the fastest, smallest and lightest 3D scanning system on the market at only 570g and 203 x 80 x 44mm, and can capture areas of 410 by 400mm at a rate of over 2,000,000 measurements per second. The scanner has been manufactured using aerospace grade aluminium to provide both resilience and comfort for the user.

Next up, the KSCAN Magic is the latest product from the KSCAN series and comes equipped with 41 blue laser lines to deliver rapid scanning speeds of up to 1.6 million measurements per second, with improved precision. The KSCAN Magic offers five separate measurement modes in one including built-in photogrammetry.

In what T3DMC describes as a “star of the show,” the TrackScan P42 will also be on the stand, promising the capture of accurate and highly detailed data without the use of reference markers. The versatile P42 is the fastest 3D scanning system in its class boasting 1.9 million measurements per second along with a large measurement volume of up to 16.5M³, and dual measurement volumes for small and large parts.

Completing the line-up is the iReal 2E Colour scanner which enables high definition scanning in colour without the need for reference markers or dots. Specifically designed for non-industrial applications, the entry level iReal2E 3D scanner is said to be ideal for medical applications such as full body or facial scanning or fast 3D scanning of artefacts and large organic shapes.

