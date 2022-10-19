Speak at TCT 3Sixty 2023: Call for papers is now open!

We are accepting presentation proposals for the TCT Conference, the event for real 3D Printing & Additive Intelligence.

Building on the success of TCT 3Sixty conferences over the years, the two-day conference in June 2023 will bring together thinkers, makers, investors, and researchers across the Additive Manufacturing world to share ideas, innovations, and best practices. The technical programme will include keynote talks, presentations, fireside chats, and panels.

The TCT Group is looking for speakers who can deliver compelling 3D printing and AM insights to inspire a global audience. We are calling on the entire 3D printing and Additive Manufacturing world to ensure we have full representation and a diversity of voices for the program this year.

The annual TCT 3Sixty Conference aims to provide a thought-provoking platform for newcomers and experienced visitors alike, with an educational programme that encompasses technological advancements, business-critical insights, cutting edge-applications and new academic research.

Benefits of speaking at TCT 3Sixty 2023:

An opportunity to showcase, and increase the visibility, of ground-breaking projects, research, and solutions.

Raise your profile - We will promote the presentation, speaker, and organisation before, during, and after the show, online and through printed material.

- We will promote the presentation, speaker, and organisation before, during, and after the show, online and through printed material. A chance to network with fellow speakers and conference delegates, to drive relevant business conversations and build connections with the AM community.

Abstracts to be focused on the topics below:

Design-to-manufacturing innovation in automotive applications

Aerospace applications of 3D technologies

Healthcare 3D technologies

Industry-specific 3D applications

Intellectual property

ROI on 3D technologies

Materials and processing

Geo-focus perspectives

Sustainability and environment

Supply chain challenges

Software/Hardware for product development

Metrology

Standardisation and regulations

Post-processing

Workforce management

Prospective speakers are also welcome to submit proposals for their own panel sessions.

Presentation title, abstract (maximum 200 words), speaker biography (maximum 200 words) and a high-resolution headshot photograph can be submitted via the our website or by emailing Lu Tikrity on Lu.tikrity@rapidnews.com

Applications process

Abstracts selected will contribute to a comprehensive overview of the various components within additive manufacturing and its application to specific industries. Commercial abstracts and sales pitches will immediately be disqualified. Due to the increasing number of submissions, not all qualified submissions can be accepted.