Revopoint concludes its successful TCT Asia 2025 outing

× Expand Revopoint Revopoint at TCT Asia 2025.

Revopoint is celebrating the successful conclusion to its outing at TCT Asia. The company exhibited its MetroX and MIRACO Plus 3D scanners at the event, promoting the company’s ability to tackle challenges in reverse engineering and quality inspection applications.

According to the 3D scanning specialists, the company received a “steady stream of professionals, partners, and clients” at their booth throughout the event. Revopoint went on to comment that “the MetroX was particularly well received at the exhibition.” Attendees were intrigued by the solution’s four scanning modes, making it ideal for applications like precision manufacturing, reverse engineering, and quality control.

Additionally, the MIRACO Plus was on hand to demonstrate that large-volume scans and detailed scans of small items can both be accomplished by the same standalone unit. Overall, Revopoint was able to showcase that 3D scanning technology can improve production efficiency, help reduce costs and improve manufacturing quality.

The company went to define TCT Asia 2025 as a “milestone event” for the company, having experienced “significant industry engagement and multiple partnership agreements secured on-site.”