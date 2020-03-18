BEAMIT and Praxair team up to extend range of services within aerospace

× Expand BEAMIT expands SLM Solutions fleet (Credit: BEAMIT)

Service provider BEAMIT has announced a partnership with Praxair Surface Technologies which will seek to ‘offer an extended range of services’ to the aviation industry.

The pair believe they are enabling their OEM and tier 1 customers to reduce their supplier portfolio, with additive manufacturing and coating capabilities available through this collaboration.

BEAMIT has been using metal additive manufacturing technology for 20 years, with more than 30 platforms currently in operation and more to come per its agreement with SLM Solutions in January. Supplying metal components to the aerospace sector, BEAMIT will now team up with a provider of high-performance coatings, which promise resistance to environmental and thermal degradation and protection from wear, friction and corrosion.

By pooling together their expertise, as well as their respective knowledge and experience serving the aerospace market, BEAMIT and Praxair believe they have a lot to offer aeronautics manufacturers and suppliers.

“In PST, we found a very good partner capable of providing us with leading expertise in surface treatments for aerospace applications, as well as world-leading special processes know-how,” commented Gabriele Rizzi, BEAMIT Chief Commercial Officer. “Our partnership will definitely benefit both current and future ADS OEMs customers going forward.”

“We are pleased to support BEAMIT by bringing our coating services and industry expertise to the table,” added Marco Bracchetti, Praxair Surface Technologies aviation marketing leader, Europe. “The high competencies of PST and BEAMIT as market leaders in their respective field of activity will bring the aviation market a new offer of integrated services to the OEMs and their first tiers globally.”