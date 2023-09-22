Unlocking the Secrets of Metal Powders: How Morphology Predicts Success in 3D Printing!

Malvern Panalytical has been a leading innovator in advanced analytical instrumentation and material characterization for more than 70 years. With specialist solutions for close monitoring and analyzing of the raw materials used in additive manufacturing (AM) processes, Malvern Panalytical plays a key role in ensuring the quality and consistency of 3D-printed components.

Join our free webinar with Malvern Panalytical to discover how understanding particle shape can revolutionise your 3D printing projects. Register and watch below.

×

Learning Objectives

How static imaging can be used classify and group metal powders based on their size and morphological properties, such as circularity, elongation, amount of satelliting etc. How these parameters can be used to predict powder flowability and processability in the laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) process. How this approach be utilised for other materials such as cement, ceramic, and polymer powder.

Overview

Powder flowability is a critical and complicated physical characteristic in the powder bed fusion process, which is influenced by particle size distribution, morphology, density, surface properties, electrostatic charge, and moisture. Evaluating the impact of each parameter on flowability to optimise powder production for the laser powder bed fusion process is of high importance. Recent work performed by the Materials Processing Institute and Liberty Powder Metals has shown that particle morphology is a critical factor governing metal powder flow and spreading. And that it is possible to rank and predict their flowability and manufacturing performance using a weighted index. This index uses parameters derived from Malvern Panalytical’s Morphologi 4 Automated Imaging system such as the % of undersized particles, satellited particles, and highly spherical particles.

In the first part of this webinar, Malvern Panalytical’s Imaging expert Jenny Burt will introduce the Morphologi 4 system including how it disperses, images and analyses particles to give particle specific size and shape information. Jenny will also cover the various morphological parameters derived and their statistical presentation. In the second part of the webinar, Ehsan Rahimi from the Materials Processing Institute will show how these parameters can be used to predict powder flowability, and how powder producers and additive manufacturers can use this method to rank their products and evaluate their performance in the laser powder bed fusion process.

Speakers

Jenny Burt | Senior Applications Specialist | Malvern Panalytical

Jenny Burt joined Malvern Panalytical in 2016 as an Applications Specialist after receiving her PhD in Chemistry from the University of Southampton in the UK, where she undertook research in the synthesis and characterisation of novel p-block coordination complexes. In an application driven, customer-facing role she has developed expertise in laser diffraction and analytical imaging, supporting the Mastersizer and Morphologi technologies across a broad range of industries and academia.

Ehsan Rahimi | Senior Researcher | Materials Processing Institute

Ehsan is a Senior Researcher at Materials Processing Institute. He leads innovative projects in powder characterisation and additive manufacturing. He also manages multiple laboratories and conducts research in chemical analysis, materials characterisation at room and elevated temperatures utilising state-of-the-art spectroscopy techniques. Ehsan has developed some advanced analytical methods to analyse the broad range of non-routine materials containing non-standard contents to achieve the Institute’s objective of supporting industries in sustainable materials development.