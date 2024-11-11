Navigating Qualification in Global Manufacturing of Medical Polymer 3D Printing: Ensuring Consistency, Compliance & Market Readiness

× Expand EOS

Quality assurance (qualification) is critical to scaling and validating your additive manufacturing (AM) production, especially when it comes to highly-regulated industries like the medical field. Qualifying your part production, or in other words, proving the repeatability and standardization, is a challenging step to tackle. But the right partners can accelerate and even differentiate your product.

3DPX, an EOS contract manufacturer and leading polymer service provider, has the medical expertise to ensure customer success across several body-contact products including eyewear, intraoral, and surgical tools and guides. Together with Prime Path Medtech and EOS Additive Minds, 3DPX provides consultation and guidance to companies developing and qualifying AM parts. 3D-Side, a Belgium-based company focusing on patient-specific surgical instruments, partnered with 3DPX for a successful global expansion.

Join this live webinar Tuesday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. EST to hear from EOS Business Development Manager Dr. Dave Krzeminski, 3DPX CEO Chris Martinez, Prime Path Medtech CEO Bill Jacqmein, and International Business Developer of 3D-Side Robin Verheyen as they share 3D-Side’s path to global AM production, as well as discuss the workflow and collaborations needed to bring your next AM application to life.

Learning Objectives

Lifecycles and collaborative partnerships of medical device production.

How contract manufacturers approach qualification and production of body-contact applications.

Challenges vs end-use benefits of AM patient-specific instruments.

How to approach the post-processing of a 3D printed part, considering these steps in the design phase and ensuring they are carried out efficiently.

How medical applications are qualified and validated when additively manufactured.

Speakers

Dave Krzeminski, Business Development Manager, Polymers, EOS

Dave serves as a Business Development Manager for the Polymers Division of EOS North America’s Additive Minds team. In his role, Dave guides complex projects through accelerated development processes, and helps his clients bring each project from prototype to production more quickly and efficiently. Dave has more than a decade of experience in additive manufacturing, but his history of success includes creating advanced head protection solutions for warfighters at Gentex Corporation and bringing foam replacement technologies to market for Carbon3d. He played an integral role in developing EOS’s Digital Foam™ program, highlighted by the Wilson Airless Basketball.

Chris Martinez, CEO, 3DPX Additive Manufacturing

As CEO of 3DPX Additive Manufacturing, Chris leads one of the industry’s most innovative and rapidly growing 3D printing companies, specializing in high-quality, on-demand manufacturing solutions. With over 10 years of experience in additive manufacturing and industrial design, Martinez has been instrumental in revolutionizing the accessibility and affordability of advanced 3D printing technology for industries ranging from aerospace and automotive to healthcare and consumer products. A passionate advocate for technology-driven growth, Chris often works with leaders in the medical space to discuss the future of manufacturing, digital transformation, and the 4th industrial revolution.

Bill Jacqmein, CEO, Prime Path Medtech

Bill has extensive work experience in the medical device and biotechnology industry. Bill currently serves as the CEO at Prime Path Medtech. Prior to founding Prime Path Medtech, Bill worked on the industry side and was part of executive management teams at Vergent Biosciences (COO), Galil Medical (CTO), and Boston Scientific (Director). He has also been fortunate to have been a part of several small company acquisitions over the years. Bill has worked in many disease states over the years: Cardiovascular, Neurology, Emergency Medical Applications and Oncology are on his personal passion list. Bill attended Texas A&M University and earned his BS in Biomedical Engineering.

Robin Verheyen, International Business Developer, 3D-Side

Passionate about Medical 3D Printing, Robin started working in this sector after obtaining his master’s degree in Bioengineering. After 5 years in technical and commercial roles, increasing patient access to patient-specific care by working closely with Hospital 3D Labs, Academic Research Centers and Medical Device Companies, Robin joined 3D-Side, a Belgium-based company specialising in patient-specific medical devices, AI-enabled software development and turnkey solutions. As a business developer and product manager, Robin shares his passion for medical additive manufacturing with many stakeholders in the field and contributes to facilitate access to patient-specific care worldwide.

Moderator

Sam Davies | Group Content Manager | TCT Group

As Group Content Manager, Sam contributes to the TCT Group's print and digital output, harnessing his eight years of additive manufacturing experience. In that time, he has attended dozens of industry events, covered a range of breaking news stories, and established himself as one of the industry's leading writers. He also hosts the Additive Insight podcast and is the lead contributor to TCT's Deep Dives newsletter series.