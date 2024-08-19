Innovations in Ceramic Manufacturing: The Role of 3D Printing

× Expand Prodways

JOIN THE EXPERTS: SEPTEMBER 24 2024 | 09.00 (EDT) | 14.00 (BST) | 15.00 (CEST)

Prodways Machines, a key player in 3D printer production, and SINTX, a leader in ceramic additive manufacturing, are joining forces to bring you a TCT webinar. With decades of experience and a global presence, these industry pioneers are at the forefront of revolutionising ceramic 3D printing.

Join us for this insightful session as we explore how cutting-edge advancements in resin materials, precision print parameters, and post-printing processes are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in ceramic manufacturing. Whether you're an industry professional or simply passionate about additive manufacturing, this webinar will provide the knowledge you need to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving world of 3D printing.

Join Prodways Machines, in partnership with SINTX, for an educational webinar that explores the revolutionary impact of 3D printing on ceramic manufacturing. This session is designed for industry professionals seeking to deepen their understanding of how additive manufacturing (AM) is transforming ceramic applications and pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

Learning Objectives

Understanding Resin Materials for Complex Features: Understand the key characteristics of resin materials used in ceramic 3D printing, particularly in creating intricate designs like small through channels and complex geometries. Discover how these materials are critical to unlocking new capabilities in ceramic manufacturing.

Mastering Print Parameters for Precision: Learn about the critical print parameters that must be considered to achieve the desired features and tolerances in ceramic 3D printing. This objective includes a deep dive into the design and print process considerations essential for successfully additively manufacturing complex meta-structures, ensuring precision and high-quality outcomes.

Post-Printing Processes for Full Densification: Explore the post-printing processes necessary to achieve full densification of ceramic components. This segment will also cover the application of ceramic stereolithography in producing all-dielectric microwave polarization converters, showcasing how post-processing can enhance the performance and reliability of printed ceramics in high-frequency applications.

Speakers

Vincent Icart | COO & CTO | Prodways Machines

Vincent Icart is currently COO & CTO with Prodways Printers. A graduate mechanical engineer, Vincent joined Prodways 10 years ago for his master thesis internship as an application engineer. He then advanced through various R&D positions within the company, where he collaborated closely with many strategic partners and key accounts in both ceramics and dental verticals.

Ann Kutsch | General Manager | SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Ann Kutsch is the General Manager of Technology Assessment and Transfer, Inc. A trained Ceramic Engineer, Ann has extensive experience in material and process engineering as well as quality engineering. She has been working in the field of Additive Manufacturing of ceramic materials for over 5 years. Her expertise includes resin formulation, 3D printing via Digital Light Projection (DLP), and post-print processing and densification.

Taylor Shoulders, PhD | Director of Technology | SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Taylor Shoulders is the Director of Technology at Technology Assessment and Transfer, Inc. Taylor holds a BS and PhD in Materials Science. His 8-year professional career has been dedicated to ceramics, with applications ranging from ballistic protection to radiation detection. Over the past two years, Taylor has managed US DOE and US Air Force funded research programs in DLP printed ceramic heat exchangers and silicon nitride microwave optics.

Moderator

Laura Griffiths | Head of Content | TCT Group

Laura serves as Head of Content across The TCT Group’s print and digital content including editorial insights, podcasts and live events from the TCT Group's international portfolio. Laura has 10 years of experience reporting daily on the latest additive manufacturing news, industries and user stories, exploring everything from pertinent industry challenges to end-use applications and the people behind them. Laura is also a Women in 3D Printing Ambassador.