118 Inovators on Innovators: Amy Elliott & Melanie Lang on burgeoning metal 3D printing processes

On the latest TCT Innovators on Innovators episode, Amy Elliot, a scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, sits down with Formalloy CEO Melanie Lang to discuss the burgeoning additive manufacturing processes of binder jetting and Directed Energy Deposition.

Throughout the episode, the pair share the work they are doing with the respective technologies, as well as their experiences in securing patents and building businesses.

They also discuss their education and backgrounds; their work in television; and provide insights on the workflow considerations for additive manufacturing processes, from parameter development to the use of machine learning to the analysis of data.

