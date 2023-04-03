125 Innovators on Innovators: Duann Scott & Matt Shomper talk computational design best practices

On the latest instalment of our Innovators on Innovators series, Tangible Solutions Director of Engineering Matt Shomper is joined by DfAM consultant & 3MF Consortium Executive Director Duann Scott.

On the agenda today is computational design, with Matt leaning on his 10+ years experience in the medical device market, and Duann on his learnings from the likes of Shapeways, Autodesk and nTopology.

Throughout the conversation, the pair discuss design best practices, the significance of designing parameters as well as parts, drawing inspiration from nature, and the design tools currently on the market.

