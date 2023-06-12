132 TCT 3Sixty 2023: UK 3D printing launches, applications and more

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, the TCT content team catch up after a busy week at the NEC Birmingham for the UK's flagship 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.

Kicking things off with the inaugural TCT UK User Group, the team reflect on the key themes raised during this unique meeting of UK-based AM users including repeatability, additive economics and what's next for additive adoption in the UK.

On the TCT 3Sixty show floor, we bring you some key technology launches from UK-based companies including Defiant3D and WAAM3D, and share highlights from the TCT Conference including some sustainability truths from Dr Phil Reeves and Oscar-winning applications from animation studio Mackinnon and Saunders.

Last but not least, we share some winning stories from our annual TCT Awards gala, including one story that began back at a previous TCT Awards ceremony ...

