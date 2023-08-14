141 Authentise CEO Andre Wegner: 'We've arrived as a technology that works, but we all have so much work to do.'

On the latest Additive Insight podcast episode, we’re joined by Authentise founder and CEO Andre Wegner.

Authentise is a provider of data-driven workflow management software, establishing itself first in the additive manufacturing space before expanding into other sectors.

Throughout our conversation, Wegner details his motivation for setting up the company a decade ago, the growth of its product portfolio, and the big opportunities for the company in AM moving forward.

He also shares his thoughts on the growth of the additive manufacturing industry and the prospect of consolidation in a market that is still maturing.

Speaking on the recent M&A saga between Stratasys, Desktop Metal, 3D Systems, and Nano Dimension, Wegner said:

"At the moment, the top brass of all of those companies - Stratasys and 3D Systems being the world's largest OEMs in the additive space, right - the board and the C-level of those companies are just thinking about M&A.

"Right now, they're doing nothing else. And that disappoints me. Because, as we just talked about, there's an awful lot to do in this industry, right? We need to get from low twenties to high nineties in OEE, we need to find the next billion unit applications. We've got so much work and yet the top level of the world's biggest companies in our space are thinking about nothing other than shareholder value creation."

