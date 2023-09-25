148 Olivier Diegerick, Siemens Digital Industries Software on creating smart additive manufacturing solutions

On this week’s Additive Insight, we’re back with another Executive Interview, this time with Olivier Diegerick, EMEA Additive Manufacturing Portfolio Development Executive at Siemens Digital Industries Software.

With a decade of experience in the additive manufacturing sector, Diegerick shares his thoughts on the most meaningful AM trends that have emerged in that time, why realising additive’s design freedom potential was his additive 'lightbulb moment', and how Siemens, as a super user of industrial 3D printing technologies itself, is informing its own additive solitutions development.

Diegerick also talks about artificial intelligence for additive manufacturing, smart factories, collaborating with AM machine vendors, and much more.

