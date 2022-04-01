Siemens adds Xerox metal 3D printer to additive manufacturing collaboration facility

× Expand Xerox ElemX liquid metal 3D printer equipped with Siemens SINUMERIK CNC control system

Xerox has reported yet another installation of its metal additive manufacturing (AM) technology, this time at Siemens’ Charlotte Advanced Technology Collaboration Hub (CATCH).

The ElemX printer purchase forms part of a strategic collaboration which aims to strengthen metal AM capabilities for both companies, and follows recent ElemX installations at Oak Ridge National Lab and Vertex Manufacturing.

“Siemens and Xerox share a similar vision to advance manufacturing through creative and collaborative partnerships that collectively push us forward in the right direction,” said Tali Rosman, VP and GM of Xerox Elem Additive Solutions. “This is another important milestone for our ElemX technology and we look forward to working with an innovative and forward-thinking organisation such as Siemens. Together, Siemens and Xerox Elem Additive Solutions will enable our customers to manufacture parts on-demand with confidence and maximise new opportunities to improve supply chain resiliency.”

Xerox launched the ElemX back in 2019 following the acquisition of start-up Vader Systems. The printer is based on Xerox’s liquid metal 3D printing process and incorporates Siemens’ SINUMERIK 840D sl control platform with embedded digital twin technology to optimise the printing process.

“We are pleased to join forces with Xerox and drive the industrialisation of additive manufacturing through digitalisation,” said Tim Bell, Head of Additive Manufacturing, Siemens Industry, Inc. “Working together with Xerox, we’re bringing decades of proven Siemens automation experience and technology to additive manufacturing helping customers mainstream mission critical production tools for future manufacturing strategies.”

Siemens' new CATCH facility is set to open next month with a fleet of 3D printers and is will focus on industrialising AM through partnerships with machine builders, material suppliers and users. For Xerox in particular, the companies are said to have a mutual interest in exploring technical developments in automation, software, materials and processes for current and future ElemX systems.

Visitors to this year's RAPID + TCT will be able to hear more from Barbara Humpton, president & CEO of Siemens USA, who is set to deliver a keynote on industrial digitalisation in resiliency and economic growth.

