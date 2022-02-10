Vertex Manufacturing to install Xerox ElemX metal 3D printing system

× Expand Xerox/ YouTube Xerox liquid metal printer

Vertex Manufacturing has agreed to add the Xerox ElemX 3D printing system to its Cincinnati facility to bolster its contract manufacturing services.

The ElemX 3D printer is powered by Xerox’s liquid metal technology, which it acquired through its takeover of Vader Systems in 2019. Liquid Metal sees non-specialty metal wire fed through a heated reservoir where the metal is melted, before material droplets are ejected from an external coil to build parts layer by layer.

Vertex, who was acquired by PrinterPrezz in October 2021, will add the ElemX system to its existing metal additive manufacturing capacity, which includes machines from Concept Laser and VELO3D.

“Our business is committed to delivering products and services that meet or exceed our customers’ quality and schedule requirements,” commented Tim Warden, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Vertex. “We decided to partner with Xerox because the ElemX technology gives us an added advantage to build parts faster and more reliably for our customers.”

“The relationship with Vertex enables our Elem Additive business to scale and support our customers better than before,” added Tali Rosman, Elem Additive General Manager and Vice President at Xerox. “Between the two organisations, there are decades of experience in advanced manufacturing, so we are thrilled to push the limits of this technology together. ElemX takes all the benefits of 3D printing and makes it easier than ever before for manufacturers to use metal additive manufacturing. This is the next step in our journey and we plan to continue advancing our vision for more resilient supply chains in 2022 working with partners like Vertex.”

