PrinterPrezz acquires Greg Morris' Vertex Manufacturing

PrinterPrezz has announced the acquisition of Vertex Manufacturing, the advanced manufacturing service provider set up by Morris Technologies founder and TCT Hall of Famer Greg Morris.

The two companies have merged to bring together two sets of complementary technologies and target markets, with PrinterPrezz focused primarily on the medical sector and Vertex serving an array of companies in the medical, aerospace, defence, oil & gas, energy and consumer goods industries. Both companies utilise 3D printing serve said markets, with PrinterPrezz leveraging machines from the likes of Renishaw, Carbon and Ultimaker, and Vertex Manufacturing investing in technology from Concept Laser and VELO3D.

Vertex Manufacturing was founded in 2020 by Morris and his former Morris Technologies employees – Steve Rengers and Tim Warden – who had both joined Morris at GE Aviation when the aerospace player acquired their service bureau in 2012. But just a year after the trio set up Vertex Manufacturing to support development and production programmes with its CNC machining and additive manufacturing capabilities, they have agreed to another merger.

PrinterPrezz and Vertex Manufacturing first aligned back in April, when they agreed to partner up to provide customers with multiple service to support the ‘advanced additive manufacturing of medical devices.’ Six months on, the companies have now decided to merge, with PrinterPrezz’s Silicon Valley facility continuing to focus on medical devices, and Vertex Manufacturing continuing to serve its wider range of vertical markets from Cincinnati, Ohio. The Vertex Manufacturing engineering and manufacturing centre will maintain all of its current certifications, including ISO 13485:2016 and SAE AS9100:2016, as well as its ITAR compliancy and registration. It will complement PrinterPrezz’s own ISO 13485:2016 compliancy and help the company to ‘deliver significant benefits’ to its customer base.

“Bringing together the complementary strengths of two innovative companies in the advanced manufacturing space is a transformative event that will allow customers across multiple industries to benefit from best-in-class proprietary technologies, IP and workflows,” commented PrinterPrezz CEO Shri Shetty. “Solving the problem of the fragmented nature of the additive manufacturing supply chain, we created an end-to-end platform top optimise the process from device innovation through volume manufacturing. This acquisition provides PrinterPrezz with core fundamental post-processing technologies relevant to accelerate time to market for medical devices. Over the past two years, our two companies have had a great working relationship. They immediately strengthen our technical capability and provide a location with a deep history of manufacturing expertise. We value their experience and perspective and look forward to leveraging Vertex Manufacturing’s vast knowledge as we create a global platform.”

“I have been a part of the PrinterPrezz organisation since its earliest phases, originally as a member of the Board of Advisors and more recently as Chief Technology Officer,” Vertex Manufacturing CEO, and now PrinterPrezz CTO, Morris added. “The opportunity to bring Vertex into the PrinterPrezz organisation is an incredible opportunity for both companies’ customers. We believe the cross-pollination of various industries is a tremendous strength. As such, our Cincinnati, Ohio facility will rapidly grow to support the installation of new additive manufacturing and post-processing tools to support all of our existing customers as well as to support the increasing demand from the medical industry.”

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

