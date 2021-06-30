Vertex Manufacturing to install VELO3D's Saphire metal 3D printing system

× Expand Velo3D Sapphire System Velo3D's Sapphire System

Service provider Vertex Manufacturing has invested in a VELO3D Sapphire metal 3D printing system to help produce parts considered impossible to manufacture with traditional techniques.

Vertex was founded by Greg Morris, Steve Rengers and Tim Warden, previously of Morris Technologies, to provide advanced manufacturing solutions for development and production programmes. In doing so, the company provides CNC machining, polymer 3D printing and metal additive manufacturing services, with equipment from the likes of DMG Mori, Stratasys and GE Additive.

Supplementing this manufacturing capacity will be the VELO3D Sapphire platform, which will be installed this summer and be used to print metal parts in Inconel 718 (PDF), a nickel-based superalloy renowned for its tensile strength when subjected to extreme pressure and heat. Vertex hopes to have the Sapphire system fully operational by mid-July and is already planning to add additional VELO3D solutions.

“With unique technology providing the capability to create production parts that would be impractical or impossible using other methods, our new additive manufacturing solution from VELO3D means customers will have even more freedom to design and engineer some of the most complex geometries imaginable,” commented Morris, the CEO of Vertex. “This is the essence of why Steve, Tim and I started Vertex Manufacturing – to help customers leverage the most advanced multi-axis CNC machining, additive manufacturing, rapid castings and final inspection of manufactured parts.”

“When I first founded VELO3D, I was inspired by the Vertex team and tried to get them to work with us, but we were too early and has not proved our place in the market yet,” added Benny Buller, founder and CEO of VELO3D. “Their decision to work with us today speaks to the real and transformational capabilities VELO3D is bringing to the metal manufacturing industry.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.