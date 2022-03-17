Oak Ridge National Lab installs Xerox ElemX 3D printing system

× Expand Xerox/ YouTube Xerox liquid metal printer

Xerox's Elem Additive Solutions business has announced Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) as the latest recipient of one of its ElemX 3D metal printers.

The machine, which is being installed at the Department of Energy’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF) at ORNL in eastern Tennessee, will be deployed to simultaneously help ORNL advance its metal additive manufacturing (AM) capabilities and help Xerox refine its liquid metal AM technology.

“Developing metal AM technologies that are simpler to install and integrate into existing manufacturing operations will be key to increasing adoption throughout the industry,” said Xerox Elem Additive General Manager and Vice President Tali Rosman. “Oak Ridge National Laboratory has a long history of advancing innovative manufacturing technologies. This installation will enable us to further refine our liquid metal AM technology and achieve our goal of creating more resilient supply chains for our customers.”

“ORNL has a long history of working with industry on alloy deployment and the improvement of material performance in AM,” said Ryan Dehoff, section head for secure and digital manufacturing at ORNL. “This process is promising for high-volume applications such as automotive; leveraging our experience with alloy development will help us expand the available number of alloys and applications."

Xerox launched the ElemX back in 2019 following the acquisition of Liquid Metal inventor Vader Systems. The technology is said to offer a fast and cost-effective way of 3D printing aluminium through use of wire feedstock and a deposition rate of up to 1,000 liquid metal droplets per second, requiring minimal post-processing after printing. The technology has already been installed by advanced manufacturing provider Vertex Manufacturing and the Naval Postgraduate School to support U.S. military research efforts.

