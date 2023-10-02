149 Ricoh's Gary Turner details the company's 3D printing workflows for healthcare

On this week's Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Gary Turner, the Managing Director of Ricoh 3D for Healthcare.

Ricoh 3D for Healthcare is a business unit set up by Ricoh to leverage 3D printing technology for the development of medical devices. In the last 18 months, the company has received FDA 510(k) clearance for the development of patient-specific anatomic models, including devices mimicking bony and soft tissue characteristics, with 3D printing technology from Stratasys.

Throughout our conversation, Turner details the company’s additive manufacturing workflows, the FDA approval process and the kinds of applications 3D printing is enabling.

We also touch on the potential for 3D printed anatomical models to become the standard of care, and how the application of the technology might evolve in the future.

