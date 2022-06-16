Ricoh USA's 3D printed anatomical modelling solution receives FDA 510(k) clearance

× Expand Ricoh USA Gloved-Hands-Holding-Skull 3D-printed anatomic model

Ricoh USA’s RICOH 3D for Healthcare solution has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its 3D printed craniomaxillofacial (CMF) and orthopaedic patient-specific anatomic models.

The RICOH 3D for Healthcare HIPAA-enabled workflow solution sees anatomic models developed, designed and manufactured with Stratasys 3D printing technology. These models are precise replicas that give a patient-specific representation of tissue and bone, and provide clinicians with a greater understanding of patient needs.

Integrating with the IBM iConnect Access enterprise imaging solution from IBM Watson Health, the RICOH 3D for Healthcare is said to be easy to integrate into existing workflows. Users can choose between point-of-care and on-demand options based on their preferences or needs. The point of care option involves a Ricoh Managed Services team working onsite at a healthcare facility to manage the entire workflow, while the on-demand option allows healthcare providers to order models which are printed at a Ricoh facility and shipped directly to them.

“Ricoh is committed to healthcare innovation that will turn the tide on patient engagement and precision medicine. RICOH 3D for Healthcare does just that – offering a model matched to the unique anatomy of each individual patient,” commented Gary Turner, Managing Director, Additive Manufacturing, North America, Ricoh USA. “One of our goals is to address the needs of doctors and patients in specific areas with particularly high demand for 3D printed anatomic models, the 510(k) clearance for CMF and orthopaedic models moves us further toward reaching this goal.”

Ricoh plans to solicit 510(k) clearance for additional treatment regions in the future.

