167 Adrian Bowyer tells the story of the 3D printing RepRap movement

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Adrian Bowyer, the founder of the RepRap movement and a TCT Hall of Famer.

Bowyer, a former mechanical engineering academic, came to prominence within the 3D printing world around 20 years ago when he shared a blog on the Bath University website detailing the idea for a replicating rapid prototyper.

Once published, he was encouraged to take the lead on the project, and what came next was a movement that attracted the support of hobbyists and consumerists all over the world.

Throughout today’s episode, Bowyer discusses the motivations behind the RepRap movement, how the RepRap machines evolved through the generations, and the decision to sell of the RepRap Pro business.

He also provides his assessment of the desktop printer market that spawned from the RepRap movement and how AI might impact 3D printing.

