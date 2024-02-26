169 Olaf Diegel on thinking creatively about additive manufacturing

TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Olaf Diegel, Professor of Additive Manufacturing at the University of Auckland, New Zealand, and founder of ODD Guitars.

Renowned for his stylised 3D printed guitars, Diegel will present at the 2024 Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) Conference as part of a duo of keynote talks focused on creative adoption of 3D printing technologies.

Throughout the episode, Diegel shares his thoughts on the importance of design for additive manufacturing (DfAM) (and why we're not using it nearly enough), how his work at the University of Auckland's Creative Design and Additive Manufacturing Lab combines engineering and creative thinking, and of course, those famous 3D printed guitars.

Diegel will present 'Design for Additive Manufacturing: Understanding Value' on the AMUG 2024 main stage on Thursday 14th March. To attend, register for your AMUG Conference pass here.

