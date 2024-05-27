182 BMF CEO John Kawola on enabling unique applications with micro-precision 3D printing

Expand TCT Copy of ADDITIVE INSIGHT - 3

On this week’s episode of Additive Insight, we continue our TCT 3Sixty takeover with an interview with John Kawola, CEO at Boston Micro Fabrication.

Having spent 25 years in the additive manufacturing industry, at BMF, Kawola is focused on micro-precision 3D printing for ultra-high precision applications.

During our conversation, Kawola talks about the demand for micro additive manufacturing as the trend for miniaturisation continues across countless industries; why additive opportunities should be sought where conventional manufacturing is a challenge; and why BMF is primarily interested in applications which can be ‘uniquely enabled' by its platform.

We also discuss the launch of the dual resolution microArch D1025 system, which will be on the show floor at TCT 3Sixty, and why BMF decided to launch a biotechnology company to develop and commercialise 3D BioChips.

